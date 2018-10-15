ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The UN’s draft Global Compact on Migration a plausible proposal needing implementation
The University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation throws its weight behind a voluntary 23-point plan to deal with the Africa's refugee crisis.
15 October 2018 - 05:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.