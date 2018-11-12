UN envoy wants Libya elections by June after format is determined

The UN envoy for Libya hopes another attempt to hold an election will take place by June after he scrapped a December plan, but said Libyans should first use a national conference in early 2019 to decide on the poll’s format.

UN special envoy Ghassan Salame decided to abandon a plan to hold elections on December 10 after a spike in violence in Libya, which has been gripped by conflict and paralysed by political deadlock since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Salame was speaking before the start of a conference in Palermo organised by Rome with the aim of pushing forward a new UN plan. Salame said last week this plan will include an election in spring.

The envoy said on Monday this means the vote will be held between late-March and late-June, but that the format of the poll will depend on what is decided at the national conference scheduled for early 2019.

“We want to ask at the national conference what type of election do you want, parliamentary or presidential, and what kind of law,” Salame said.