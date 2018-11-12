NATIONAL CONFERENCE
UN envoy wants Libya elections by June after format is determined
Leaders should decide whether they want parliamentary or presidential polls
The UN envoy for Libya hopes another attempt to hold an election will take place by June after he scrapped a December plan, but said Libyans should first use a national conference in early 2019 to decide on the poll’s format.
UN special envoy Ghassan Salame decided to abandon a plan to hold elections on December 10 after a spike in violence in Libya, which has been gripped by conflict and paralysed by political deadlock since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Salame was speaking before the start of a conference in Palermo organised by Rome with the aim of pushing forward a new UN plan. Salame said last week this plan will include an election in spring.
The envoy said on Monday this means the vote will be held between late-March and late-June, but that the format of the poll will depend on what is decided at the national conference scheduled for early 2019.
“We want to ask at the national conference what type of election do you want, parliamentary or presidential, and what kind of law,” Salame said.
The envoy said the national conference should “preferably” take place on Libyan soil. He said surveys showed that 80% of Libyans want elections to end the stalemate between Libya’s rival administrations, both of which are backed by armed groups.
Salame said he hopes the Palermo conference will put pressure on Libya’s internationally recognised parliament, the House of Representatives (HOR), which has refused to approve an election law.
“The HOR has been sterile, has produced no law … I think we need wider representation of the Libyans,” he said.
Salame also called on the central bank to unify the exchange rate of the dinar to the dollar to prevent armed groups with access to cheap dollars from selling them on the black market at a premium.
Libya has introduced a fee on hard-currency transactions that has helped to lower the spread between official and black market rate, but a unified rate is needed.
“We applaud the results … we want this exchange rate to go even lower,” he said.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.