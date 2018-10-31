World / Africa

Nigerian Shiite group says 42 killed when security forces fired on protesters

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the Shiites of creating ‘a state within a state’ in Nigeria

31 October 2018 - 18:41 Agency Staff
A car burns ahead of clashes between riot police and protesters in Abuja, Nigeria, October 30 2018. Picture: CHIOMA UMEADI OKOYE/REUTERS
The movement of a jailed Nigerian Shiite cleric whose followers have repeatedly been targeted by the authorities said on Wednesday security forces had killed 42 of its members during two days of violent crackdowns on protests in the capital Abuja.

Security forces opened fire with live ammunition on members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who had marched in their hundreds to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, jailed since 2015 when the army killed hundreds of his followers at his compound and a nearby mosque

On Wednesday, the IMN raised its death toll from the two previous days’ violence to 42 from an earlier figure of 25. The toll included seven people who died of injuries received on Tuesday and 35 killed the previous day, said Ibrahim Musa, an IMN spokesperson.

Bodies are seen on the road while security personnel walk near barricades in this still image taken from a video shot on October 29 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS
On Monday, the army opened fire on the marchers on the outskirts of Abuja. On Tuesday, the police shot at protesters in the city centre, issuing a statement later that day saying 400 IMN members had been detained. The statement did not mention any deaths.

Police and army spokespersons did not respond to phone calls seeking comment on the updated death toll. The army has said three IMN members were killed on Monday.

Zakzaky was charged with murder in April 2018 over the 2015 violence, after being held for more than two years. Authorities ignored a court ruling during the period before he was charged that he be released, sparking protests from his followers.

IMN protests have frequently been met with force. In April, police fired bullets and tear gas during days of protests by IMN, wounding at least four protesters.

Shoes believed to belong to Islamic Movement of Nigeria protesters lie along a street in Abuja, Nigeria, October 30 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ABRAHAM ACHIRGA
President Muhammadu Buhari has in the past accused the Shiites of creating “a state within a state”, though he said at the time civilian deaths could not be justified. Since then, however, the government has remained largely silent on accusations it has used excessive force against the group.

About half of Nigeria’s 190-million people are Muslims. Although virtually all of them are Sunnis, Zakzaky has attracted an estimated 3-million followers as a preacher of Shiite Islam since being drawn to that sect by the 1979 revolution in Iran.

The repression of IMN and detention of its leader have drawn criticism from international human rights watchdogs and raised concern that the group could become radicalised, just as the Sunni Muslim militant group Boko Haram turned into a violent insurgency in 2009 after police killed its leader.

Reuters

