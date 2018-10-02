Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari sets stage for re-election bid

Buhari came to power in 2015 on a pledge to defeat Boko Haram insurgents, take tougher action on corruption and improve the economy.

He vowed to "work tirelessly to promote, protect and preserve ... a united, peaceful, prosperous and secure Nigeria".

He has previously said the jihadists, whose campaign of violence has left more than 27,000 dead since 2009, were "technically defeated".

In the latest attacks nine people were killed in raids on two villages in the Konduga area of northeastern Borno state on September 19. There have also been at least eight attempts to overrun military bases.

On Monday he said only that there had been "a steady improvement in the security situation" and the government was "committed to ending the crisis".

Over the past year the security services have equally been stretched by renewed violence in a long-running resource conflict between farmers and nomadic herders.

Parliament at one point even issued Buhari with a veiled threat of impeachment for failing to protect lives and property.

Buhari said he was seeking a "durable solution" to the pastoralist conflict, in which 1,300 people have been killed in the first half of this year. It is seen as having the potential to disrupt the election.

AFP