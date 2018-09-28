World / Africa

SECOND TERM

Lagos governor faces a rare poll challenge in Nigeria's economic hub

28 September 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Lagos — The governor of Nigeria’s Lagos state, which drives the country’s economy, is facing a rare challenge to secure a second term of office, at elections this weekend.

Akinwunmi Ambode was elected in 2015 for President Muhammadu Buhari’s governing All Progressives Congress (APC) party, replacing two-time governor Babatunde Fashola.

Ordinarily, most governors in Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja are virtually guaranteed a second, four-year term.

But Ambode, who was the only APC nominee in Lagos state last time round, looks likely to have to contest the primary for the party ticket against two other candidates on Saturday.

The governor is said to have lost the support of Bola Tinubu, who ran Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

Lagos state is home to the city of the same name, which is home to more than 20-million people. In 2017 Ambode said Lagos was "the fifth-largest economy in Africa".

He has earmarked the development of tourism, entertainment, agriculture and transport to make the top three economies by 2020.

Nigeria goes to the polls in February 2019 to elect a new president, parliament, state governors and legislatures.

Ambode has been silent on the purported rift with Tinubu, which has fuelled rumours he would withdraw if forced to contest a primary. But on Wednesday he said he was "happy to ... participate in that process" and pledged to be open and pay deeper attention to "the concerns" of the party.

