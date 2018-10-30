Nigerian police fire on Shiite Muslim protesters

Police shot at Shiite Muslim protesters demanding the release of their leader in the Nigerian capital of Abuja on Tuesday in the second day of violence, a Reuters witness said.

Troops had fired on marching Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) members on Monday. The group said the soldiers killed at least 20 protesters but the military said only three people died and four soldiers were injured.

On Tuesday, police tried to stop hundreds of IMN members on their way to the centre of Abuja, where most government buildings and the presidency are located. They were demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, held since December 2015 when security forces killed hundreds in a crackdown on the group. Zakzaky has been detained for more than two years without charge despite a court ordering his release.

When marchers refused to turn back, police fired tear gas on the crowd. Protesters hurled rocks, and the police opened fire, according to the Reuters witness. As the violence escalated, at least one IMN member was shot and wounded. Protesters set ablaze a police car, the witness said. A police spokesman did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

IMN protests have often met with force. In April, police fired bullets and tear gas during days of protests by IMN, wounding at least four. The repression of IMN, estimated to have 3-million followers, and the detention of its leader have drawn accusations from international rights watchdogs that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is abusing human rights.

The crackdown has raised concern that IMN could become radicalised in much the same way that Sunni Muslim militant group Boko Haram turned to a violent insurgency in 2009 after police killed its leader.

