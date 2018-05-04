World / Africa

Mozambique’s opposition leader, Afonso Dhlakama, has died

04 May 2018 - 12:13 Manuel Mucari and Siphiwe Sibeko
Afonso Dhlakama. Picture: REUTERS/GRANT LEE NEUENBURG
Afonso Dhlakama. Picture: REUTERS/GRANT LEE NEUENBURG

Maputo — Former Mozambican guerrilla leader Afonso Dhlakama, who was due to run for the presidency next year, died on Thursday, aged 65.

Dhlakama, who headed the former rebel Mozambique National Resistance movement (Renamo), was found dead in the central town of Gorongosa, a party stronghold, state broadcaster TVM said on Thursday. It gave no details of how he died.

President Filipe Nyusi, whose ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique movement (Frelimo) fought a long and bitter civil war against Renamo, said Dhlakama’s death marked "a bad time" for Mozambique.

"To me, [it] is even worse because I was in a full alignment with him to solve the problems of this country," he said on TVM.

Members of Dhlakama’s party have clashed with government forces since he lost a disputed election four years ago, but he was set to run again against Nyusi in 2019.

Dhlakama’s forces and Frelimo fought a long bush war in which about 1-million people are believed to have died. It was ended in 1992 under a peace accord that gave combatants a blanket amnesty and allowed Renamo to regroup as an opposition party, paving the way for landmark elections two years later.

Dhlakama lost every major election he contested against Frelimo, though he topped the vote count in several central and two northern provinces in 2014.

Reuters

Mozambique to allow parties more provincial power, in bid for peace

Under new laws parties that win provincial parliamentary elections will be able to select a regional governor, who President Filipe Nyusi will then ...
2 months ago

MDC confident of Zimbabwe election win — but not of taking power

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change is concerned about a rigged election, an assertion the ruling Zanu-PF dismisses
1 day ago

Zimbabwe to sign $700m deal for coal-bed methane site

Two other similar agreements are expected in the next two months, according to the country’s mines minister
1 day ago

