Chancellor of the National Orders Dr Cassius Lubisi has disclosed the names of South Africans and foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders, at an investiture ceremony soon.

National Orders are the highest awards that the country bestows on people who have contributed to the advancement of democracy and had a positive effect on improving the lives of South Africans.

They also recognise contributions by individuals to a non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ democratic and prosperous SA as envisaged in the Constitution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow the Order of Ikhamanga‚ the Order of the Baobab‚ the Order of Luthuli and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo on recipients on April 28.

The Presidency named the recipients in a statement on Thursday:

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts‚ culture‚ literature‚ music‚ journalism and sport.

The order will be bestowed in bronze on:

Traci Mackie: For her contribution to the field of journalism and exposing the evils of apartheid. She exposed the covering up of the manner in which Steve Biko’s death was reported and exposed those in the Security Branch who were involved.

Elsa Meyer: For her excellent contribution to the field of senior athletics and encouraging the elderly to remain fit in their matured years.

The order will be bestowed in silver on:

Hashim Mohammad Amla: For his contribution to the sport of cricket. He has brought pride to our country with his many batting firsts in the international cricket arena and remains one of the leading batsmen of our time.

Omar Badsha: For his commitment to the preservation of our country’s history through ground-breaking and well-balanced research and collection of profiles and events of the struggle for liberation.

Eric Risimati Baloyi: For his contribution to youth development through training young boxers who have gone on to make SA proud in global competitions.

Johan Botha (posthumous): For his excellent contribution to opera music and putting SA on the world stage. He courageously entertained multitudes and sang for good causes even at a time when his health was weakening.

Lillian Dube: For her contribution to the performing arts and raising awareness in women’s health issues through storytelling. Her creative ways of dealing with serious subjects through humour has been healing to the nation.

Sipho Cecil Peter "Hotstix" Mabuse: For his contribution to the field of music and social cohesion. His spellbinding music has consistently captured the imagination of the nation.

Elana Meyer: For her contribution to track and field athletics. Her commitment to her sport and her glittering performances put SA on the world stage multiple times.

John Koenakeefe Motlhankana (posthumous): For his contribution to the field of art. His works remain an inspiration to many budding and established artists.

Thami Mnyele (posthumous): For his excellent use of art and cultural activism to confront injustice. His creative works remain a living legacy and witness that oppression does not diminish one’s talent.

Advocate Nakedi Ribane: For her contribution to the performing arts and literature. She has been a consistent advocate for equity and justice in the arts.

John William Smit: For his contribution and leadership in the sport of rugby. He captained his country to become world champions and has been the epitome of pride and commitment.

Neil Robert Tovey: For his excellent contribution to South African football; his passion for the sport put SA on the world map when he captained the national team to winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service‚ business and economy‚ science‚ medicine and technological innovation.

The order in silver will be bestowed on:

Maduke Lot Ndlovu (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to transformation in SA. He contributed immensely to the development of black commerce in the country.

Nkosinathi Freddy Ndlovu: For his excellent contribution to the fight for the recognition of the rights of the people with disabilities. His courageous work continues to shine the light on the plight of the most vulnerable in society.

Violet Jacobeth Seboni (posthumous): For her excellent contribution to the struggle for the rights of workers and equality for women. She bravely took on the proverbial Goliath corporations and industries to fight for workers’ rights.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy‚ nation-building‚ building democracy and human rights‚ justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The order will be bestowed in bronze to:

Ronald Bernickow (Posthumously): For his lifelong contribution to the fight for social justice and persistence in challenging the system that oppressed the people of SA.

Sylvia Motlagomang ‘’Mamza’’ Benjamin (Posthumous): For her contribution to workers’ rights and her gallant fight against injustice. She bravely embraced the cause of disenfranchised workers and women.

The order will be bestowed in silver to:

Godfrey Kenneth Beck (posthumous): For his contribution to the fight for liberation and equal rights for all South Africans. He bravely pushed back against the system that promoted inequality.

Lillian "Lily" Diedericks: For her contribution to the fight for the liberation of all South Africans and women in particular. She is one of the brave women who led the 1956 march to the Union Buildings to protest against the pass laws.

Mary Fitzgerald (posthumous): For her gallant fight against injustice and inequalities enforced through racist laws. She was ahead of her time and her legacy continues to live on in downtown Johannesburg.

Prof Farid Esack: For his brilliant contribution to academic research and to the fight against racial‚ gender‚ class and religious oppression. His body of work continues to enlighten generations of fledgling and established academics.

Swaminathan (Swami) Karuppa Gounden: For his life-long and courageous fight against apartheid oppression. He continues to live by the courage of his convictions in his pursuit of equality for all.

Rev Charles Hooper (posthumous): For his bravery and contribution to the struggle for democracy when the apartheid regime was at its most brutal. He left everything and fled to a far-away land to fight the racist system.

Sibongile Mkhabela: For her contribution to the well-being of children and young people and her gallant fight against injustice. She is part of the legendary 1976 youth that distinguished themselves with their bravery against apartheid.

Maj-Gen Keith Mokoape: For his contribution to the liberation movement. His service to the country from exile to democracy has been invaluable and remains his legacy.

Rahima Moosa (Posthumous): For her selfless contribution to the fight for freedom and gender equality in SA and gallantly facing down the oppressive government of the time. She left behind a rich legacy as a champion of women’s rights.

Gen Maomela Moreti Motau: For his contribution to the liberation movement and conflict resolution on the African continent. He distinguished himself with his invaluable work in the redevelopment of countries torn by civil wars.

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe: For her tenacious fight for freedom and her steadfast support of incarcerated freedom fighters. She challenged the injustices meted out against the majority of South Africans.

The order will be bestowed in gold to:

Inkosi Mhlabunzima Joseph Maphumulo (posthumous): For his selfless contribution to conflict resolution and to resistance against injustice and oppression. He paid the ultimate price for our freedom and hard won democracy.

Justice Dikgang Ernest Moseneke: For his outstanding contribution to the field of law and the administration of justice in SA. Through his leadership our fledgling democracy has continually administered justice without fear‚ favour or prejudice.

Mama Dora Tamana (posthumous): For her sustained and brave fight against unjust laws and promoting the rights of workers. She consistently pushed back against the injustices meted out on the disenfranchised.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to SA. It is therefore an order of peace‚ co-operation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The order in bronze will be bestowed on:

Rosita Johnson: For her contribution to the well-being of young South African exiles by enabling them to pursue their education‚ and for raising awareness‚ in the US‚ of the plight of South Africans under apartheid.

The order in silver will be bestowed on:

Ambassador Alexander Sergeevich Dsasokhov: For his contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of SA and the Southern African region. His efforts assisted many young South African exiles both in Africa and the former USSR.

Vyacheslav Tetekin: For his contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of SA and the Southern African region. His efforts assisted many young South African exiles both in Africa and the former USSR.

The order will be bestowed in gold on:

His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano: For his outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in Southern Africa. As the second president of liberated Mozambique‚ he was instrumental in transforming Mozambique into a thriving democracy.

His Excellency Sir Quett Ketumile Joni Masire (Posthumous): For his exceptional contribution to the struggle for peace and liberation in SA‚ Mozambique‚ Rwanda and the Southern African region. He worked tirelessly in ensuring that Africans are liberated from oppression and colonial rule.

His Excellency Dr Samuel Daniel "Sam" Nujoma: For his opposition to the then government of apartheid SA. He led forces that fought alongside South African freedom fighters and posed a formidable challenge to the oppressive regimes in the Southern African region. The founding father of a free Namibia continues to be a great source of inspiration.

Her Excellency President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: For her exceptional contribution to women’s leadership on the African continent. She tenaciously contained conflicts in a volatile region while ensuring recovery and development of newly founded democracies in Africa.