Beaten, shot, abducted — but Mozambicans are determined to carry on talking

Maputo — Abductions, beatings, surveillance, threats and even fatal shootings — critics of the government in Mozambique say that voicing dissent is increasingly dangerous.

The latest victim is media commentator Ericino de Salema, who in March was bundled by gunmen into a vehicle outside the offices of the Mozambican Union of Journalists in Maputo.

Two hours later, he was dumped on the outskirts of the city with a broken arm, fractured legs and severe bruising.

Salema, who had received threatening phone calls, is an analyst on Pontos da Vista (Points of View), a leading show aired by the private STV channel, on which he often criticises government policies.

His assault came less than two years after another commentator on the programme, Jose Jaime Macuane, was abducted, shot four times in the legs and also dumped outside Maputo.

"Is it coincidence that these two people are victims of brutal violence and abandoned in the same area, without anything stolen from them?" Jeremias Langa, the programme’s moderator, told AFP.

"The most visible cause is their public opinions."

Salema is still recovering in hospital abroad and unable to discuss his ordeal but Macuane spoke out against his attackers.

"I was the victim of my words," Macuane, a politics professor at Eduardo Mondlane University, said.

"My kidnappers said that ‘We have orders to make you lame’. Of course, life cannot be the same for me, but I continue to go about my life in public."