Mnangagwa ‘lacks both legitimacy and legality’, says opposition NPP

26 January 2018 - 15:31 Brian Latham
Picture: AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
Harare — Zimbabwe’s opposition National People’s Party (NPP) said the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa lacks legitimacy and is overseeing military rule ahead of elections he says will take place before July.

Mnangagwa should return Zimbabwe to legitimate civilian rule and introduce electoral reforms, Joice Mujuru, head of the NPP, said in an e-mailed statement late on Thursday. He must also undo "oppressive" legislation that undermines press freedom and enables the persecution and arrest of opposition party members, she said.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president two months ago after the military briefly took control from his predecessor, Robert Mugabe. He indicated the July deadline for elections earlier this week, and has invited both the UN and the EU to monitor voting, according to the Financial Times. Mnangagwa also has plans to revive an economy that’s halved in size since 2000, he said in an interview earlier this month.

Calls to the presidency seeking comment on Mujuru’s statement weren’t answered.

"The new administration is the product of a military coup," Mujuru said. "It is an administration that lacks both legitimacy and legality to lead and govern the people of Zimbabwe. The administration needs to urgently heed the call for electoral reforms."

Mujuru, the widow of Zimbabwe’s former military commander, Solomon Mujuru, served under Mugabe for 23 years, both as minister and vice-president, before being expelled from the ruling party. The NPP is in a loose coalition with the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change that will take part in the elections.

EDITORIAL: Region’s voters demand change

All three parties have been operating under what might be described as Victor's logic
11 hours ago

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: Globalisation and capitalism are introduced to populism

Interminable results from CEOs; ‘Towards Better Capitalism’; PepsiCo’s words of wisdom — and Trump, it’s all in a ...
1 day ago

FT COLUMN: Davos 2018: Southern Africa faces a full-scale revolution

Cyril Ramaphosa, Emmerson Mnangagwa and João Lourenço will try to persuade the assembled money-wads that their countries are back in business, writes ...
2 days ago

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa taking flak over the ‘Gukurahundi’ massacre

But the president is urging people to put the 1983 episode behind them, while his detractors say he must acknowledge his part in it and pay ...
3 days ago

FT COMMENT: Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘new’ Zimbabwe merits support

Mnangagwa shows signs of being less of an ideologue than Robert Mugabe, and he is making the right noises about foreign investment by scrapping ...
3 days ago

Mnangagwa sets his sights on IMF loans

But the multilateral lender has called for changes first, including cutting back Zimbabwe’s 500,000-strong public service
3 days ago

