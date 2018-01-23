Mnangagwa sets his sights on IMF loans

Johannesburg/Harare — Zimbabwe is committed to repaying arrears to external lenders so it can resume support programmes with institutions such as the IMF and end years of isolation from global markets, said the country’s president.
But Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 75-year-old who took over in November after Robert Mugabe resigned, showed little appetite for cutting costs in the manner the IMF has urged — such as firing state employees.
"The economy had shrunk. Many people misunderstand. They think we have an oversized public service," he said in an interview last week.
"That’s not the issue. What has happened is the public service is normal, what is not normal is the cake that must be shared. We must focus on growing the cake rather than attacking the civil service, saying it must be reduced."
One of his priorities was reintegrating Zimbabwe into the global financial system. The economy has halved in size since 2000, and credit lines from most lenders have been withdrawn. Zimbabwe owes about $9bn to lenders such as the World Bank and African Development Bank and has fallen behind in payments, with arrears of about $1.8bn.
"There are limitations to engaging with Bretton Woods institutions … but they are giving positive indications that they would want to accommodate us," Mnangagwa said last week.
Re-engaging with international lenders would be a first step for the Zimbabwean government, which is also considering an international bond sale so it can invest in infrastructure.
The country’s 500,000-strong public service accounts for about 90% of budget expenditure, crowding out investment in much-needed projects such as restoring the capital’s water supply and fixing its roads.
Mnangagwa travels to Davos in Switzerland on Monday, the first time a Zimbabwean leader has done so, to try to woo international investment at the gathering of many of the world’s most important businessmen and politicians.
“We had become an isolated country, which had ceased to embrace international business,” he said. “I believe we are 16 to 17 years behind where we ought to be as a result of that situation.”
Bloomberg
