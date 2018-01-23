WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Optimism gives Mnangagwa chance to lure investors
For the first time since 2000, Zimbabwe will be represented at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. Its new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa is on his way to Switzerland.
It will be his first international gathering in 2018 and will set a new precedent — the southern African nation will not be represented by former ruler Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe exited the political stage in November 2017 after being president for 37 years, without ever receiving an invitation to the elite gathering at Davos. Members of global business elites have steered clear of him, due to his ruinous mismanagement of his country’s economy.
Mnangagwa appears to have been given a clean slate. The dominant view in the international community is that he is a reformer and is pro-business — a confidence booster for fickle investors.
Robert Besseling, executive director at Exx Africa, a business intelligence firm, says Mnangagwa is enjoying "a honeymoon period" and investors from SA and the UK, in particular, will be keen to meet him in Davos.
"His government enjoys some goodwill among investors following the widely applauded 2018 budget. But this sense of optimism needs to be matched with the economic realities," Besseling says.
"The economy is unlikely to grow by 3.7% as projected in the budget. We can expect Zimbabwe to be in election mode for most of this year, which will further distract from the necessary reforms to improve the country’s economy," he says.
Mnangagwa’s task at Davos will be to translate perceptions about him into tangible investments for Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe’s myriad economic woes run deep. The country’s isolation for almost 20 years under Mugabe inflicted the most damage.
Mnangagwa’s mammoth task is burdened by an acute shortage of foreign currency, the need to win over western capital markets after years of frosty relations and repayment of $10bn in debt.
"I am going to Davos to dispel the notion that we are an island and to give them [investors] a menu of investment options in the country," Mnangagwa told a business meeting in Harare
last week.
In its latest report on Zimbabwe BMI Research, a unit of the Fitch Group, acknowledges that there are signs of potential in its economy following the political changes.
The report says that Mugabe’s resignation heralded the beginning of a new era — not only symbolically, but also in terms of the country’s prospects for meaningful economic reform.
Efforts to consolidate Zimbabwe’s fiscal position will face headwinds from sluggish revenue growth and the costs of the general election, scheduled for 2018, it warns.
Scope for fiscal consolidation "has improved following the appointment of a more reform-minded president in Emmerson Mnangagwa and we see the deficit narrowing substantially in 2019", it says.
But despite the push to step up progress on economic reform, the elections continue to be more of a blight than a boon on the new horizon
In office now for more than 60 days, Harare’s new rulers are seized with presenting hard evidence within the first 100 days of how much they have broken with the past.
The most far-reaching decision Mnangagwa’s administration has made so far has been to repeal the 51% indigenisation law, now only restricted to platinum and diamond mining. It is understood that new legislation that will reflect the changes will be ready in April — a step that will provide assurance to the investment community.
The new administration is also continuing with plans to dispose of unprofitable parastatals to raise cash for budget deficits and boost its coffers. But despite the push to step up progress on economic reform, the elections continue to be more of a blight than a boon on the new horizon. How Mnangagwa conducts them, could make or break his rule.
Gary van Staden, a senior political analyst at NKC African Economics, says Mnangagwa can expect warm greetings at Davos and encouragement to continue with economic reforms and some future-dated undertakings that business and direct and indirect investment are being considered. But the elections will be a talking point.
"There is also likely to be a note of caution hanging over a general warm and welcoming reception for the Zimbabwe delegation and that would be over the forthcoming elections," he says. "It is a process that has not been entirely free and fair for close onto 20 years and in some cases — such as those of 2008 — were blatantly stolen."
Van Staden says the lure of Zimbabwe’s potential as an attractive investment destination means that there will be some "with a higher appetite for risk" who "will not wait for the elections" and a serious uptick in foreign interest before the elections is possible.
"But the big money will probably take a more cautious approach, even though by waiting they may have to pay a premium," he says.
Regarding the World Bank and the IMF and other multilateral organisations, he expects a "relatively quick engagement" with the new government. Davos will provide Zimbabwe with "a platform it has shunned for two decades and generally its presence will be widely welcomed and encouraged".
With citizens itching for an end almost overnight to the country’s economic misery and Mnangagwa keen to show off some early successes scored in the economy under his watch, Davos is likely to carry the country’s high hopes of unlocking investment and will be on the lips of Zimbabweans, even well after the global showpiece has ended.
