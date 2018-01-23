Optimism gives Mnangagwa chance to lure investors

In office now for more than 60 days, Harare’s new rulers are seized with presenting hard evidence within the first 100 days of how much they have broken with the past.

The most far-reaching decision Mnangagwa’s administration has made so far has been to repeal the 51% indigenisation law, now only restricted to platinum and diamond mining. It is understood that new legislation that will reflect the changes will be ready in April — a step that will provide assurance to the investment community.

The new administration is also continuing with plans to dispose of unprofitable parastatals to raise cash for budget deficits and boost its coffers. But despite the push to step up progress on economic reform, the elections continue to be more of a blight than a boon on the new horizon. How Mnangagwa conducts them, could make or break his rule.

Gary van Staden, a senior political analyst at NKC African Economics, says Mnangagwa can expect warm greetings at Davos and encouragement to continue with economic reforms and some future-dated undertakings that business and direct and indirect investment are being considered. But the elections will be a talking point.

"There is also likely to be a note of caution hanging over a general warm and welcoming reception for the Zimbabwe delegation and that would be over the forthcoming elections," he says. "It is a process that has not been entirely free and fair for close onto 20 years and in some cases — such as those of 2008 — were blatantly stolen."

Van Staden says the lure of Zimbabwe’s potential as an attractive investment destination means that there will be some "with a higher appetite for risk" who "will not wait for the elections" and a serious uptick in foreign interest before the elections is possible.

"But the big money will probably take a more cautious approach, even though by waiting they may have to pay a premium," he says.

Regarding the World Bank and the IMF and other multilateral organisations, he expects a "relatively quick engagement" with the new government. Davos will provide Zimbabwe with "a platform it has shunned for two decades and generally its presence will be widely welcomed and encouraged".

With citizens itching for an end almost overnight to the country’s economic misery and Mnangagwa keen to show off some early successes scored in the economy under his watch, Davos is likely to carry the country’s high hopes of unlocking investment and will be on the lips of Zimbabweans, even well after the global showpiece has ended.

