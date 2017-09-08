World / Africa

Kenya opposition launches cash appeal for election re-run

08 September 2017 - 15:29 Agency Staff
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds his poster in front of a burning barricade in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi — On Friday, Kenya’s opposition coalition urged supporters to donate money to its election campaign for next month’s presidential vote re-run in which its candidate Raila Odinga will bid for power once again.

Observers say the plea means the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition’s coffers are probably depleted after the initial vote in August, which was annulled by the country’s supreme court, leading to a new election due on October 17.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had been declared winner of the August election, has meanwhile resumed election rallies alongside his allies in several regions across Kenya.

"The elections must be held by next month and because of this we are appealing to all our supporters across the country to participate in these elections by making financial contributions to the campaign," Odinga told a news conference in Nairobi. Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, held up a cardboard sign to the cameras with an account number for money transfers via mobile phones.

"Every coin that is contributed will count," Odinga said. "We are asking our people to contribute even 10 shillings (10 US cents), 100 shillings, 1,000, 100,000 — whatever you can afford." Odinga added that "if you make that contribution, you will be buying your ticket to Canaan", a biblical reference to "the promised land".

Last week, the supreme court declared the August 8 presidential election to be null and void, citing "irregularities and illegalities" in the vote. As a result Kenyatta was stripped of his victory.

Odinga has sought the sacking of several election commission officials and set other conditions for taking part in the re-run after the landmark scrapping of the election, a first in Africa.

AFP

World
1 day ago

World
1 day ago

World
2 days ago

