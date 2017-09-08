Companies / Industrials

Operational efficiency pays off for Afrox

Gases and welding products group says demand for bulk products in its industrial gases division was better than a year ago

08 September 2017 - 09:35 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA

Gases and welding products group African Oxygen (Afrox) has recorded a 22% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 93.3c, which was at the lower end of its recent guidance.

The improvement in earnings was as a result of increased volumes and operational efficiencies, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Afrox makes the bulk of its income in SA, making its susceptible to the performance of the local economy.

It has also operations in other parts of Africa, including Malawi, Mozambique and Botswana.

Group revenue was up 6.8% to R2.79bn in the six months to end-June as the company increased volumes in certain sectors of the business and net profit increased to R296m, from R244m.

"Within industrial gases, the demand for our bulk products was above the comparative period, resulting in increased volumes in most sectors," the company said.

"On-site revenue increased from new business and expansion at existing customers, despite the impact of major plant outages."

The company said the local economic environment was expected to remain weak in the foreseeable future, with emerging Africa affected by lower economic growth and lack of investment in infrastructure projects.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG under scrutiny about Gupta involvement, as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Praise for moves to dump KPMG over Gupta account
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
FirstRand CE blames economic malaise for low ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Afrox’s share price jumps on strong results forecast
Companies / Industrials

Small LPG wholesalers get leg up
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.