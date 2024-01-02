Maersk may decide to send ships around Cape of Good Hope

Containers on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk heading towards the port of Algeciras in Spain, January 19 2023. Picture: JON NAZCA/REUTERS
Oslo — Denmark’s Maersk is to decide on Tuesday whether to resume sending vessels through the Suez Canal via the Red Sea or redirect them around Africa after a weekend attack on one of its ships, a company spokesperson said.
The container shipping giant on Sunday paused all Red Sea sailings for 48 hours after attempts by Yemen-based Houthi militants to board the Maersk Hangzhou. US military helicopters repelled the assault and killed 10 of the attackers.
Maersk had more than 30 container vessels set to sail through Suez via the Red Sea, an advisory on Monday showed, while 17 other voyages were put on hold. A decision will be taken on Tuesday regarding how to proceed, the company spokesperson said.
The Hangzhou, which was hit by an unknown object during the attack, was able to continue on its way with LSEG shipping data showing the vessel now close to the Suez Canal.
The Iranian-backed Houthis, who control parts of Yemen after years of war, started attacking international shipping in November in support of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.
Major shipping groups, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes in December, instead taking the longer journey around southern Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. After the deployment of a US-led military operation to protect ships, however, Maersk announced on December 24 it would resume using the Red Sea.
Rival Hapag-Lloyd said on Friday it would continue to avoid the Red Sea but like Maersk would update its plans on Tuesday.
According to Maersk, its alliance partner, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is continuing to divert its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope. MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Suez Canal is used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo. Redirecting ships around the southern tip of Africa is expected to cost up to $1m in extra fuel for every round trip between Asia and Northern Europe.
