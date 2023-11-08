World

Warmest year in 125,000 years awaits as temperatures soar

The anomaly in October was ‘very extreme’, an EU climate change service official says

08 November 2023 - 17:57
by Kate Abnett and Gloria Dickie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome during a heatwave in Italy, in this July 18 2023 file photo. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS
A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome during a heatwave in Italy, in this July 18 2023 file photo. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

Brussels — This year is set to be the world’s warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists said on Wednesday, after data showed last month was the hottest October on record by a huge margin.

Last month exceeded the previous highest October average temperature, from 2019, by 0.4 °C, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) deputy director Samantha Burgess said, describing the temperature anomaly as “very extreme”.

That has made 2023 as a whole “virtually certain” to be the warmest year recorded, C3S said in a statement.

The heat is a result of continued greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the emergence this year of the naturally occurring El Niño climate pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The hottest year on record is 2016 — another El Niño year — though 2023 is on course to overtake that.

Copernicus’ data set goes back to 1940. “When we combine our data with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), then we can say that this is the warmest year for the last 125,000 years,” Burgess said.

The longer-term data from the IPCC includes readings from sources such as ice cores, tree rings and coral deposits.

Climate change is fuelling increasingly destructive extremes. In 2023, that includes floods that killed thousands of people in Libya, severe heatwaves in South America and Canada’s worst wildfire season on record.

El Niño

Globally, the average surface air temperature in October of 15.3°C, was 1.7°C warmer than the average for October in 1850-1900, which Copernicus defines as the pre-industrial period.

The only other month to breach the temperature record by such a large margin was September 2023.

“September really, really surprised us,” Burgess said. “So after last month, it’s hard to determine whether we are in a new climate state. But now records keep tumbling and they are surprising me less than they did a month ago.”

The combination of human-caused climate change and the naturally occurring El Niño is stoking concerns of more heat-fuelled destruction to come — including in Australia, which is bracing for a severe bushfire season amid hot and dry conditions.

The ongoing El Niño weather pattern is set to last until at least April 2024, the World Meteorological Organisation said on Wednesday.

“Most El Niño years are now record-breakers because the extra global warmth of El Niño adds to the steady ramp of human-caused warming,” said Michael Mann, a climate scientist at University of Pennsylvania.

The scientists’ findings come three weeks before governments meet in Dubai for this year’s UN climate negotiations, COP28. There, nearly 200 countries will negotiate stronger action to fight climate change.

A central issue at COP28 will be whether governments agree — for the first time — to phase out the burning of carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels.

Not happened

Under fossil fuel producers’ plans to extract coal, oil and gas, by 2030 global fossil fuel production would be more than double the levels that are deemed consistent with meeting globally agreed goals to limit climate change, the UN and researchers said in a report on Wednesday.

Despite countries setting increasingly ambitious targets to gradually cut emissions, so far that has not happened. Global CO2 emissions hit a record high in 2022.

“We must not let the devastating floods, wildfires, storms, and heatwaves seen this year become the new normal,” said Piers Forster, climate scientist at University of Leeds.

“By rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, we can halve the rate of warming,” he added.

Reuters

Year of extreme weather for China

Temperatures in the north set to plunge after  second-warmest October in decades
World
5 days ago

Global conservation groups push for ‘nature positive’ to reverse biodiversity loss

The ‘nature positive’ aims to be biodiversity’s net zero, but critics say it is too vague
World
4 weeks ago

Australia re-enters UN climate fund

Five years after halting contributions, Australia seeks to bolster ties with its Pacific neighbours and address global warming priorities
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EU focuses on Russian diamond ban in latest ...
World / Europe
2.
Warmest year in 125,000 years awaits as ...
World
3.
Democrats notch up big wins in US elections
World / Americas
4.
Somalia’s ‘worst floods in decades’ kill 29, ...
World / Africa
5.
Woman dies in Bangladesh protest for better pay, ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Ten people dead in Somalia floods, 113,000 displaced

World / Africa

Hopeless Guatemalans desperate to migrate to US as unemployment grows

World / Americas

Year of extreme weather for China

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.