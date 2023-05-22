South Korea and EU to strengthen ties over security

Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June
Seoul speaks out against the North’s nuclear ambitions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Seoul — South Korea and the EU agreed on Monday to step up co-operation on security amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit in Seoul with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, during which the leaders also pledged to work together on climate change, health and supply chains.
“South Korea and the EU are important partners that share universal values of freedom, human rights and rule of law,” Yoon told a joint press conference.
Yoon has been pushing for greater security ties with Europe and other US allies in order to tackle global challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine and tension over China’s stance towards self-ruled Taiwan. He also wants co-operation to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. In June, he attended a Nato summit for the first time as a South Korean leader.
At Monday’s talks, which mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations, Yoon and the EU leaders in a joint statement condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a grave violation of international law. They also criticised North Korea’s continued efforts to develop its nuclear arsenal and Pyongyang’s threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons against South Korea.
“Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine,” the statement said.
A top producer of artillery shells, Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its ties with Russia, but Yoon signalled a possible shift in his stance against arming Ukraine in an interview with Reuters in April.
At the press conference, von der Leyen thanked Yoon for South Korea’s financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Yoon and the EU leaders also called for freedom of overflight and navigation in the South China Sea, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, saying they oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.
South Korea and the EU will also reinforce co-operation on economic security, including early warning systems to detect and address potential supply chain disruptions in vital industries, such as semiconductor chips.
South Korea is a staunch US ally and hosts about 28,000 US troops. It has also developed a crucial economic relationship with China, which is the South’s largest trading partner.
Yoon faces a tricky task of balancing those two relationships, while fending off a belligerent North Korea, which is ramping up its arsenal of nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.
On other global issues, a “green partnership” will be created with the EU to spur an environmentally friendly transition, the statement said, warning that a triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution poses an “existential threat”.
Both sides reached an agreement to boost health co-operation, under which they will work together to identify and counter health threats, and help other countries to prevent and respond to them.
Reuters
