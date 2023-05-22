Two SA jockeys return to the green, green grass of home

Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June
Two SA jockeys have discovered — in a short while — that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
Craig Zackey left for New Zealand and Calvin Habib for Singapore this year, hoping to enhance their career prospects. Now they have returned.
Habib rode just two winners from more than 50 rides in Singapore, and felt there wasn’t enough racing there compared with what he was used to in SA.
The jockeys have five rides each at Turffontein on Tuesday, and Zackey should go close on Mike de Kock’s filly, White Pearl, in the first race. He was in the saddle when the grey went close to winning at the city track this month.
Zackey will know he faces a tough rival in So Seductive as he rode the filly when she ran fourth on debut in April. The daughter of Vercingetorix cost R1.4m as a yearling.
Habib might battle to mark his return with a winner though Clinton Binda’s runner, Qhawe Lami, has an each-way shout in the fourth race. Owned by the Hollywood Syndicate, the youngster is back in calmer waters after contesting two juvenile feature races.
Ashley Fortune, who is shortly relocating to Australia, saddles Southern Style who tries to leave the maiden ranks for the 21st time. The filly is a year older than her main rivals, but may have to settle for a minor placing again.
Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren is responsible for four of the eight runners in this maiden plate. Keagan De Melo's mount, Joker Man, is likely to be the stable elect.
Habib will be pleased to have two mounts for De Kock, and he partners the three-year-old Arividicio for the former champion trainer in the sixth race. The son of Flower Alley returns from a 12-week break, but will have a say if reproducing the form that saw him run second in the Tony Ruffel Stakes in January.
James Crawford has done well with his string of horses based at Randjesfontein. His three-year-old The Mauritian should make a bold bid to win the third race of his career. The gelding won well at the Vaal and will again have Kabelo Matsunyane in the saddle.
Cosmic Star, winner of two of his four starts, and three-time winner Aussenkehr, both warrant inclusion in exotic perms.
Sean Tarry was named Champion Trainer for the highveld Feature Season last Saturday and sends five of his team to Tuesday's meeting. One of them is the four-year-old filly, Escape Artist, who has won five races for her owner, bookmaker Lance Michael.
Escape Artist should go well from a favourable draw in the seventh race in which Tarry also saddles the year younger, National Star. The 2.5kg apprentice claim of Siyanda Sosibo will reduce the filly’s weight to 54.5kg.
De Melo has won twice on Strange Magic so it’s no surprise he reunites with Candice Dawson’s filly. The stable is also represented by Intoxicating, who could prove dangerous if not in need of the run.
If Escape Artist wins, it will be a pointer to Dancing Arabian’s chance in the final race on the card. Swingers coupling Roy Magner’s mare and Lady Calavera could prove a lucrative bet.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (6) So Seductive (8) White Pearl (1) Queen Of Camelot (7) Spring In Heaven
2nd Race: (6) French Impact (4) Dr Faustus (3) Zoombomber (2) Chilli Moon
3rd Race: (1) Zoom Lady (2) Someday Maybe (3) Glitterfox (7) Cicadidae
4th Race: (5) Joker Man (7) Qhawe Lami (3) Southern Style (8) Waitforgreenlight
5th Race: (6) Pendragon (5) War Empress (3) Civil Princess (7) Clean Living
6th Race: (8) The Mauritian (5) Arividicio (6) Aussenkehr (10) Cosmic Star
7th Race: (2) Escape Artist (3) Avoontoast (5) Strange Magic (7) National Star
8th Race: (2) Lady Calavera (8) Dancing Arabian (6) Lunar Ballade (12) Queen Bomi
