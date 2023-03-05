UN high seas treaty agreed after more than a decade of talks

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
Outage caused by high-voltage power transmission line fault, Kenya Power says
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
As constrained consumers tighten their belts, grocery retailers are stocking their aisles with products to compete with Clicks and DisChem
SA GDP grew 1.7% in the first quarter, downwardly revised from 1.9%. The economy contracted 0.7% in the second quarter and grew 1.6% in the third quarter
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The legally binding pact aims to place 30% of the seas into protected areas by 2030
Duel of childhood Russian friends ends in victory for semifinal conqueror of Novak Djokovic
We asked a few of the country’s top chefs for their most coveted ingredients, from exotic produce to local luxuries. Here are their picks
Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.
The legally binding pact to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, under discussion for 15 years, was finally agreed after five rounds of protracted UN-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.
“The ship has reached the shore,” the UN conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.
The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world’s land and sea under protection by the end of the decade, a target known as “30 by 30" agreed in Montreal in December.
Economic interests were a major sticking point throughout the latest round of negotiations, which began on February 20, with developing countries calling for a greater share of the spoils from the “blue economy”, including the transfer of technology.
An agreement to share the benefits of “marine genetic resources” used in industries like biotechnology also remained an area of contention until the end, dragging out talks.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, hailed the agreement as a “historic moment”.
“With the agreement on the UN High Seas Treaty, we take a crucial step forward to preserve the marine life and biodiversity that are essential for us and the generations to come,” said Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries.
Greenpeace says 11-million square kilometres of ocean needs to be put under protection every year until 2030 to meet the target.
Very little of the high seas is subject to any protection, with pollution, acidification and overfishing posing a growing threat.
“Countries must formally adopt the treaty and ratify it as quickly as possible to bring it into force, and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs,” said Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner who attended the talks.
“The clock is still ticking to deliver 30 by 30. We have half a decade left, and we can’t be complacent.”
Sweden, which was involved in the negotiations as the holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the agreement was the “most important international environmental deal” since the 2015 Paris Agreement on tackling climate change.
“It is also a victory for the UN and the global system that we have managed to deliver such an important agreement at a very challenging time,” Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said in a written statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
marine protection
UN high seas treaty agreed after more than a decade of talks
Funding and fishing rights were a major sticking point
Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.
The legally binding pact to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, under discussion for 15 years, was finally agreed after five rounds of protracted UN-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.
“The ship has reached the shore,” the UN conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.
The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world’s land and sea under protection by the end of the decade, a target known as “30 by 30" agreed in Montreal in December.
Economic interests were a major sticking point throughout the latest round of negotiations, which began on February 20, with developing countries calling for a greater share of the spoils from the “blue economy”, including the transfer of technology.
An agreement to share the benefits of “marine genetic resources” used in industries like biotechnology also remained an area of contention until the end, dragging out talks.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, hailed the agreement as a “historic moment”.
“With the agreement on the UN High Seas Treaty, we take a crucial step forward to preserve the marine life and biodiversity that are essential for us and the generations to come,” said Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries.
Greenpeace says 11-million square kilometres of ocean needs to be put under protection every year until 2030 to meet the target.
Very little of the high seas is subject to any protection, with pollution, acidification and overfishing posing a growing threat.
“Countries must formally adopt the treaty and ratify it as quickly as possible to bring it into force, and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs,” said Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner who attended the talks.
“The clock is still ticking to deliver 30 by 30. We have half a decade left, and we can’t be complacent.”
Sweden, which was involved in the negotiations as the holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the agreement was the “most important international environmental deal” since the 2015 Paris Agreement on tackling climate change.
“It is also a victory for the UN and the global system that we have managed to deliver such an important agreement at a very challenging time,” Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said in a written statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA activists urge French and European MPs to stop TotalEnergies’ ‘ocean grab’
UN delegates aim to wrap up oceans protection treaty
Cape Town mulls added treatment of raw sewage pumped into the sea
US faces risk of widespread plant and animal extinction
A billion-dollar start-up wants to bring back the dodo
Elephants key to limiting spread of carbon
SA and US will unite on task force to battle illegal game trade, says Janet ...
SA pushes the fair sharing of natural resources through global deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.