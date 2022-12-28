World

Australia grants extradition of former US pilot over China military training

Marine Daniel Duggan allegedly broke US arms-control laws by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers

28 December 2022 - 12:37 Stella Qiu
Fighter jets and helicopters are shown parked on board China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails out of Hong Kong port. File photo: REUTERS
Fighter jets and helicopters are shown parked on board China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails out of Hong Kong port. File photo: REUTERS

Australia has approved a request to extradite former US Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan to the US, where he will face charges that he trained Chinese military pilots, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report on Wednesday.

Duggan, who was arrested in Australia in October and remains in custody, is accused of breaking US arms-control laws by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to a 2017 indictment unsealed by a US court in December.

The broadcaster said the matter would go before a magistrate in January, though Duggan has avenues to appeal.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis was not immediately available for comment, but has said Duggan was an Australian citizen who renounced his US citizenship and denies breaking any law.

The 2017 indictment says “Duggan provided military training to PRC [People’s Republic of China) pilots” through an SA flight school on three occasions in 2010 and 2012, while he was a US citizen.

The violations he is accused of also include providing aviation services in China, evaluating Chinese military pilot trainees, and instruction in landing on aircraft carriers.

He faces four US charges, including conspiracy to export defence services to China, conspiracy to launder money, and violating the Arms Export Control Act.

Reuters

North Korea accuses Japan of hatching ‘reinvasion’ plans

Shuddering shiver will be felt soon, says Pyongyang, which is seen as signalling a new missile test
World
1 week ago

How China may have created a trap for itself with African lending

China is not a predatory lender and faces a dilemma as some African states seen heading towards debt distress, says London-based think-tank ...
News
1 week ago

Nobel Prize-winner for bank panic work on the spot after harassment claims

Philip Dybvig made unwelcome advances for a decade, say women at the centre of questioning by his university
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Relent or face Russian forces: Russia issues ...
World / Europe
2.
Major property markets to experience house price ...
World
3.
Zelensky's peace plan has still to gain traction
World / Europe
4.
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos ...
World / Africa
5.
Kosovo closes main border crossing with Serbia as ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

China Covid surge prompts nations to adopt entry controls

News

Eager Chinese line up to travel as Beijing opens the floodgates

News

US fears China’s Covid-19 surge may spawn mutations

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.