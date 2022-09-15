World Bank earmarks $30bn to alleviate global food shortages

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Power has shifted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which will encourage more states to throw off the Russian yoke
The biggest union in the country is demanding a 12% increases from employers, who have offered between 3% and 4%
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Boss will be remembered for the testing takeover of BG Group and making the first cut to Shell’s dividend since World War 2
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
Biden administration officials have said the bill risks upending the US’s carefully calibrated 'one China' policy
Squad of 23 announced for nmatches against Sierra Leone and Botswana
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
Sarajevo — The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30bn to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10bn in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday.
Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank’s MD of operations, cited “an absolute need for international solidarity with Ukraine” during an interview while on a visit to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.
“And that solidarity has to be sustained not only in the short term but in the long term,” he said.
Van Trotsenburg said the World Bank began providing support to Ukraine soon after the February 24 Russian invasion and had so far disbursed close to $10bn of $13bn in aid it had committed to Kyiv.
He said the bank had created a platform to combine its direct support and additional support from countries such as the US, Britain and Japan, along with separate guarantees from European states, and also facilitate co-financing and parallel financing. It had also created a trust fund for donors.
While various countries have channelled support through the trust fund, he said, the largest sums had come from the US, with an average of at least $1.5bn out of nearly $5bn in external financing needed by Kyiv each month.
“We set up [a] system through which we could help the continuation of the state functions of Ukraine — paying teacher salaries, pensions, helping the health system. That has worked very well and some of our partner countries wanted to use that mechanism because we can then also trace money,” Van Trotsenburg said.
He said the bank was also supporting Ukrainians hit by the war both at home and abroad, as well as neighbouring countries and developing nations outside Europe suffering from disruptions of Ukrainian grain exports due to the war.
“This is one of the reasons that the World Bank announced we are willing to provide financing of up to $30bn to deal with food insecurity over the next 12 months.”
A report released by the World Bank, European commission and Ukrainian government on Friday said Russia’s invasion had caused more than $97bn in direct damages through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350bn to rebuild the country.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World Bank earmarks $30bn to alleviate global food shortages
Axel van Trotsenburg cites ‘an absolute need for international solidarity with Ukraine’
Sarajevo — The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30bn to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10bn in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday.
Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank’s MD of operations, cited “an absolute need for international solidarity with Ukraine” during an interview while on a visit to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.
“And that solidarity has to be sustained not only in the short term but in the long term,” he said.
Van Trotsenburg said the World Bank began providing support to Ukraine soon after the February 24 Russian invasion and had so far disbursed close to $10bn of $13bn in aid it had committed to Kyiv.
He said the bank had created a platform to combine its direct support and additional support from countries such as the US, Britain and Japan, along with separate guarantees from European states, and also facilitate co-financing and parallel financing. It had also created a trust fund for donors.
While various countries have channelled support through the trust fund, he said, the largest sums had come from the US, with an average of at least $1.5bn out of nearly $5bn in external financing needed by Kyiv each month.
“We set up [a] system through which we could help the continuation of the state functions of Ukraine — paying teacher salaries, pensions, helping the health system. That has worked very well and some of our partner countries wanted to use that mechanism because we can then also trace money,” Van Trotsenburg said.
He said the bank was also supporting Ukrainians hit by the war both at home and abroad, as well as neighbouring countries and developing nations outside Europe suffering from disruptions of Ukrainian grain exports due to the war.
“This is one of the reasons that the World Bank announced we are willing to provide financing of up to $30bn to deal with food insecurity over the next 12 months.”
A report released by the World Bank, European commission and Ukrainian government on Friday said Russia’s invasion had caused more than $97bn in direct damages through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350bn to rebuild the country.
Reuters
UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the heat
Europe mulls load-shedding as it braces for power crunch
IMF weighs increased access to emergency aid over food shocks
EU outlines measures to tackle energy crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gates worries global health funding may fall
Ukraine leader visits ruined recaptured frontline town of Izium
Ukraine calls for more arms after pushing Russians back
St Petersburg council faces dissolution after call for Putin’s removal
Russia bombs power plants as Ukraine counteroffensive advances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.