×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Gates worries global health funding may fall

13 September 2022 - 07:54 Jennifer Rigby
Bill Gates. Picture: GETTY
Bill Gates. Picture: GETTY

London — Asking the world to prioritise saving lives in the world’s poorest countries is challenging in a world still rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine, says Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said it was a “paradox” that in the wake of a huge global health threat, funding for tackling diseases like malaria and Aids could drop this year.

“I am very worried ... ironically, in the face of the clearest indication of why infectious disease is not a thing of the past, in fact, the funding levels could go down,” said Gates in an interview with Reuters.

He was speaking ahead of the publication of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers report, which tracks progress on the UN sustainable development goals on reducing poverty and improving health.

The report finds that the pandemic has knocked the world off-course on almost every indicator, and progress would need to speed up by a factor of five to reach the targets set for 2030 on issues like reducing maternal mortality or ending malnutrition.

“It’s hard to overstate what a setback the pandemic has been and it’s hard to overstate what a setback the war in Ukraine is,” said Gates, who pointed out that pre-2019, global health was improving in most areas.

“It is fair to say that saving lives in Africa and caring about the poorest countries, we’ll be challenged to maintain that as a priority and not cut back on those things,” he said.

Gates has channelled more of his own money into the foundation this year and it will up its annual budget from $6bn to $9bn by 2026, but he said he was concerned about the competing pressures on the budgets of donor governments.

However, Gates said there was still hope, particularly in areas like food security, if the world invests in innovation.

Reuters

Bill Gates adds another $20bn to his charitable foundation

The foundation aims to distribute $9bn annually, doubling its previous commitment
News
2 months ago

India’s Adani overtakes Gates to become world’s fourth-richest person

Tycoon added $36bn to his fortune this year, while Gates’s shrank as he sped up philanthropy.
Business
1 month ago

DAVID WALKER: No, Elon, the world doesn’t need more people

The tech mogul’s notion that there are too few humans on Earth makes for disastrous policies
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch
World / Europe
2.
Gambia investigates if child deaths are linked to ...
World / Africa
3.
India is expanding coal, but still looking at a ...
World / Asia
4.
EU to assist with military support to Mozambique
World / Africa
5.
Mexican loan apps lure young people into ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Together, government and business can turn the economy around, says Adrian Gore

Business

BJORN LOMBORG: Climate change chasm between rich and poor countries is growing

Opinion

TODD MALONE: Why we need to put choice at the centre of HIV prevention

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.