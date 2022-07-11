UK regulator plans first global crypto rules in October

The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
We are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions, but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Binance traders in Iran continued to use their accounts as recently as September 2021, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a huge donation and went bankrupt
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
London — The UK’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose “robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, after recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the “speculative” sector.
The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.
But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.
“The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallisation of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the cryptoasset ecosystem,” the FSB said in a statement.
The value of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has slumped some 70% since its November record of $69,000 and was trading at $20,422 on Monday, leaving many investors nursing losses.
TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed earlier this year, and withdrawals and transfers from major crypto firms Celsius Network and Voyager Digital have rattled markets.
Stablecoins should be captured by robust regulation if they are to be used as a means of payment, the FSB said.
“The FSB will report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other cryptoassets,” the FSB said.
The FSB has no lawmaking powers but its members commit to applying its regulatory principles in their own jurisdictions.
The watchdog is lagging the EU , a leading member of the FSB, which agreed comprehensive new rules for the crypto market this month.
The FSB said cryptoassets are predominantly used for “speculative purposes” but don't operate in a “regulation free space” and must comply with relevant existing rules.
Many countries require crypto firms to have anti-money-laundering controls.
“FSB members are committed to using the enforcement powers within the legal framework in their jurisdiction to promote compliance and act against violations,” the FSB said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK regulator plans first global crypto rules in October
Bitcoin has slumped some 70% since its November record of $69,000 and was trading at $20,422 on Monday, leaving many investors nursing losses
London — The UK’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose “robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, after recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the “speculative” sector.
The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.
But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.
“The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallisation of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the cryptoasset ecosystem,” the FSB said in a statement.
The value of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has slumped some 70% since its November record of $69,000 and was trading at $20,422 on Monday, leaving many investors nursing losses.
TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed earlier this year, and withdrawals and transfers from major crypto firms Celsius Network and Voyager Digital have rattled markets.
Stablecoins should be captured by robust regulation if they are to be used as a means of payment, the FSB said.
“The FSB will report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other cryptoassets,” the FSB said.
The FSB has no lawmaking powers but its members commit to applying its regulatory principles in their own jurisdictions.
The watchdog is lagging the EU , a leading member of the FSB, which agreed comprehensive new rules for the crypto market this month.
The FSB said cryptoassets are predominantly used for “speculative purposes” but don't operate in a “regulation free space” and must comply with relevant existing rules.
Many countries require crypto firms to have anti-money-laundering controls.
“FSB members are committed to using the enforcement powers within the legal framework in their jurisdiction to promote compliance and act against violations,” the FSB said.
Reuters
Bitcoin’s first African adopter plans its own digital currency
Voyager Digital becomes latest victim of crypto rout
WATCH: Bitcoin tumbles in the second quarter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.