×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Bitcoin’s first African adopter plans its own digital currency

BL Premium
10 July 2022 - 06:10 Katarina Hoije

The Central African Republic (CAR), which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, is poised to roll out its own digital currency as part of a plan to develop its financial industry, according to the country’s leader.

“Sango Coin will be the currency for the next generation,” President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in a virtual briefing. The digital money may be rolled out in the third quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now