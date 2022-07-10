Business Bitcoin’s first African adopter plans its own digital currency B L Premium

The Central African Republic (CAR), which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, is poised to roll out its own digital currency as part of a plan to develop its financial industry, according to the country’s leader.

“Sango Coin will be the currency for the next generation,” President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in a virtual briefing. The digital money may be rolled out in the third quarter...