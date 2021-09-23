Novavax seeks emergency listing of Covid-19 vaccine from WHO
The WHO’s emergency-use listing is a signal to national regulatory authorities about a product’s safety and efficacy
Novavax and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, have applied to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for an emergency-use listing of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, the company said on Thursday.
The WHO’s emergency use listing is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy.
It is also a prerequisite for export to several countries participating in the Covax vaccine sharing facility.
Novavax has said it would focus on low- and middle-income countries for initial supplies of the vaccine, as the US and other Western nations have already vaccinated a large part of their populations with other vaccines.
Novavax had previously said it would apply for the listing in August, marking a slight delay in the filing.
Novavax and Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, have committed to together providing more than 1.1-billion doses to the Covax facility, which aims to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.
The Novavax shot is a protein-based vaccine, and was shown to be more than 90% effective, including against a variety of concerning variants of the coronavirus in a large, late-stage US-based clinical trial.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.