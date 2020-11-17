World

Coronavirus mutations found in Siberia do not make it more deadly

Russia also said the mutations will not influence the effectiveness of its EpiVacCorona vaccine

17 November 2020 - 12:54 Gleb Stolyarov, Maxim Rodionov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
A nurse prepares Russia's vaccine against Covid-19 at a clinic in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA
A nurse prepares Russia's vaccine against Covid-19 at a clinic in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

Moscow — Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from Covid-19.

“We see certain changes ... in Siberia that allow us to assume that in this region it is forming its own version with specific mutations,” Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Popova did not give details on how contagious or deadly the mutation is considered to be but said it would not make the virus more dangerous.

Post-registration trials of Russia’s second Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, are now underway, Popova confirmed. Authorities said last week that they were due to begin last Sunday.

Mutations of the coronavirus could not influence the vaccine’s effectiveness, the Vector Institute’s director-general, Rinat Maksyutov, was quoted as saying by Tass.

A US study in September found little evidence that mutations in the virus have made it deadlier, saying that the severity of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, was more strongly linked to patients’ underlying medical conditions and genetics.

Clinical trials of the vaccine, called EpiVacCorona, can now be carried out with volunteers over the age of 60, a state register showed, and the institute’s director said trials with children will begin in December, Tass reported.

A six-month phase 3 trial started on Monday, involving 180 participants, according to the register.

In Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended a remote learning period for secondary school children from classes 6-11 by two more weeks to December 6, a restriction he said had been effective in preventing the spread of the virus from young people to elderly relatives.

The city’s health department said on Monday that it had sent doctors to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg to help with the fight against Covid-19 there, something it did for other regions during the first wave of the virus in May.

With 1,971,013 infections since the start of the pandemic, Russia has the fifth largest number of cases in the world behind the US, India, Brazil and France. Russia’s national death toll stands at 33,931.

Reuters

Moderna says its vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna shares surge as much as 15% as it  becomes the second US drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations
Companies
19 hours ago

Good news about Lilly and Pfizer vaccines countered by Sinovac Biotech worry

Though the reaction across markets worldwide remains overwhelmingly positive, the reality is that uncertainty remains in the race for immunisation
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: How Aspen secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal

Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about its preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
2.
Donald Trump plans more hardline moves against ...
World
3.
Sweden resorts to tougher Covid-19 restrictions ...
World / Europe
4.
Zambia and bondholders trade blame after default
World / Africa
5.
Biden builds his White House team
World / Americas

Related Articles

An explanation of vaccine efficacy

World

WHO is talking to Russia about using its Covid-19 vaccine

World

Russia says its Covid-19 vaccine is 92% effective, hours after Pfizer’s ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.