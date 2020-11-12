WHO is talking to Russia about using its Covid-19 vaccine
By granting the vaccine emergency-use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states
Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) is in discussions with the Russian institute that developed the Sputnik V candidate vaccine against Covid-19, over its potential application for emergency-use listing, the UN agency said on Thursday.
In a statement to Reuters, the WHO said: “We look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.”
By granting the vaccine emergency-use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states.
According to Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, interim trial results show.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.