WHO is talking to Russia about using its Covid-19 vaccine

By granting the vaccine emergency-use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states

12 November 2020 - 18:10 Stephanie Nebehay
A medic at a Russian regional hospital in Tver receives the Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A medic at a Russian regional hospital in Tver receives the Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus in Tver, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) is in discussions with the Russian institute that developed the Sputnik V candidate vaccine against Covid-19, over its potential application for emergency-use listing, the UN agency said on Thursday.

In a statement to Reuters, the WHO said: “We look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.”

By granting the vaccine emergency-use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states.

According to Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, interim trial results show.

Reuters 

