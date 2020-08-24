Luck starts running out for butcher who became gambling billionaire

While the listing never happened, the cigar-smoking mogul’s fortune has expanded. It is estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at $6.6bn — after a $260m drop this year — making him the second-richest man in Austria behind Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink Red Bull.

Graf’s wealth stems mostly from his full ownership of Novomatic, which runs gambling bars, counts Book of Ra, American Poker II and Sizzling Hot among its best-selling games and whose slot machines are installed in the world’s biggest casinos. The company has more than 2,000 gaming facilities across 50 countries.

Business has been hit hard as disposable incomes have shrunk. On a recent afternoon, staff outnumbered clients at the company’s flagship outlet in Vienna’s Prater amusement park. In a hall decorated with gold-coloured Egyptian goddesses and mystic signs, four customers sat before screens watching horse races from Paris — a far cry from its heyday when hundreds thronged to Europe’s biggest sports-betting and gambling bar daily.

The drop in business may cut earnings by up to 40% from about €700m in 2019, according to S&P analyst Patrick Janssen. The yield on Novomatic’s €500m bond due in 2023 rose to more than 5% this year from 1% between 2016 and early 2020. The company also has to repay about €450m in debt in the next 12 months. While its cash and credit lines of about €1.2bn are “sufficient”, S&P says Novomatic should cut debt ratios to keep its rating.

Even before the pandemic roiled business, Novomatic had been caught up in a political scandal that rocked Austria last year. Then-vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was covertly filmed on the Spanish island of Ibiza saying “Novomatic pays them all,” as he spoke of political funding to a woman posing as a Russian donor.

Influence peddling

The wide-ranging video that brought down the Austrian government also prompted police searches at the homes of Graf, other Novomatic executives and government officials — including former finance minister Hartwig Loeger — allegedly touched by the scandal.

Prosecutors paint a picture of large-scale influence peddling, alleging that the company promised politicians up to €500,000 for favourable legislation and “to help Novomatic gain a casino license in Vienna and a nationwide online licence”. Monthly fees were part of a sham consulting contract, they claimed in documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Novomatic denies the allegations, saying the company, its executives and Graf haven’t been involved in any bribery attempts and that the case will be dropped once the facts are established. Heinz-Christian Strache has since retracted his Ibiza comments about the company.

Still, the case marks a turning point for Graf and the gambling empire he built. If charges are brought, banks and customers may reduce or cut ties with the company. S&P says its negative outlook on the company reflects the risk of prosecution, other legal action or “findings of unethical behaviour”. Even if no charges are brought, the company may be forced to significantly cut back its Austrian presence.

In either case, it may mean a sea change for Novomatic and its founder, diminishing the role of the country where the enterprise started.

Bond movie

When he created Novomatic as a maker of advanced gambling terminals and slot machines in 1980 with a few thousand euros in savings, Graf was choosing a different path from his butcher father.

While state-owned Casinos Austria’s glamorous halls could easily be the setting for a James Bond movie with its tuxedo-clad guests and evening-gown-adorning women floating around with flutes of Champagne, Graf realised early on that there was a huge untapped market of ordinary people wanting to gamble in just plain old jeans. He put his machines in smoky back rooms of cafes and inns, helping his business take off in the 1990s.

Novomatic moved to fancier digs, with an office and event hall in an elegantly renovated art deco building next to Vienna’s famed Secession building. The entrepreneur and his executives also wanted to make a splash on the international stage. Jennifer Lopez sang at the company’s opening of Latin America’s biggest casino in Chile in 2009. Novomatic invested in showy stalls at gambling conventions in Las Vegas and London.

Graf brought Austrian specialities such as Sacher Torte and Mozart chocolate balls as he zipped across the globe in his Bombardier Challenger 300 corporate jet. The company burnished its image by sponsoring the arts, including the Vienna State Opera.

For all that, Graf, an avid vintage-car collector, keeps a low profile, eschewing flashy parties and preferring to meet a handful of old friends once a year in a speciality butcher shop in Vienna.

His employees barely get a glimpse of him when he visits the company’s futuristic, gated headquarters in the middle of vineyards close to Vienna, with its spacious, modern office buildings and showrooms displaying the latest gambling machines. He’s brought there in a large black limousine early in the morning and stays all day ensconced with his inner circle in conference rooms.