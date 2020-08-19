COMPANY COMMENT
RAC’s asset-shuffling deal with Astoria unit could be done by the fourth quarter
If all goes to plan, RAC will be left with its only controlling stake in alternative gaming group GoldRush as its only asset
19 August 2020 - 18:01
A prepared statement issued at the RECM & Calibre (RAC) AGM on Wednesday estimates that an asset shuffling deal with subsidiary Astoria could be completed in the fourth quarter.
The statement confirmed that Astoria — which once housed only offshore investments — is still negotiating with RAC to acquire its interests in Outdoor Investment Holdings, JB Private Equity (soon to be a proxy for Afrimat), ISA Carstens, Trans Hex and Vehicle Care Group.
