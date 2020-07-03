World

Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos

Government seizes stake in engineering firm Efacec Power Solutions from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos

03 July 2020 - 10:15 Joao Lima
Isabel Dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Isabel Dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Lisbon — The Portuguese government took control of a stake held by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos in Efacec Power Solutions as it tries to help the manufacturer find a new shareholder.

The 72% stake in Efacec was held through Malta-based firm Winterfell 2, which is indirectly controlled by Dos Santos, economy minister Pedro Siza Vieira said in Lisbon on Thursday after a cabinet meeting. The government will immediately start a plan to sell the stake and there are already proposals from various companies, he said.

An “impasse” in Efacec’s shareholder structure has led the producer of electrical equipment including transformers to face some difficulties with clients, suppliers and creditors, and some orders have been cancelled in the past few weeks, according to Siza Vieira. Efacec has annual sales of about €400m, the minister said.

Efacec said in January that Dos Santos, a daughter of a former Angolan president, planned to sell her majority stake in the company.

In December, an Angolan court froze some assets of Dos Santos, as well as those of her husband and one of her executives, after prosecutors alleged they engaged in deals with state-owned companies that led to the Angolan government incurring losses. In February, Portuguese prosecutors froze her bank accounts in the country. Dos Santos has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Bloomberg

Pompeo supports anticorruption drive in Angola

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tells business leaders in Luanda that President João Lourenço's reform agenda 'has to stick'
World
4 months ago

Portuguese hacker behind dos Santos leaks, say his lawyers

Rui Pinto is said to have handed over a hard drive ‘containing data related to revelations of Isabel dos Santos’s fortune’ to a whistleblowing ...
World
5 months ago

Angola mulling arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos

Angolan authorities froze Dos Santos’s assets there in December due to her alleged fraudulent financial schemes to build her business empire
World
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin wins right to stay in power for 16 ...
World / Europe
2.
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern loses health ...
World
3.
Mary Robinson to lead probe into African ...
World / Africa
4.
Russians tell Vladimir Putin he can rule until ...
World / Europe
5.
UK to lift travel quarantine for 75 countries, ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Angola’s Isabel dos Santos says ‘justice denied’ after losing appeal to ...

World / Africa

Swiss jeweller files for bankruptcy amid Isabel dos Santos graft probe

World / Africa

Dos Santos in the pudding

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.