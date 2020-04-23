US ups criticism of China over Covid-19 transparency and data

Washington — On Wednesday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully neighbours, even as he welcomed China’s provision of essential medical supplies.

Pompeo told a news briefing that the US “strongly believed” Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, in breach of World Health Organisation (WHO) rules, and had failed to report human-to-human transmission of the virus “for a month until it was in every province inside of China”.

Pompeo also said China had halted testing of new virus samples, “destroyed existing samples” and failed to share samples with the outside world, “making it impossible to track the disease’s evolution”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised China’s handling of the outbreak, which began late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic. The outbreak has killed about 185,000 people globally, including more than 47,000 in the US, as of Thursday afternoon.

Even after Beijing notified the WHO of the outbreak, Pompeo said, “It did not share all of the information it had. Instead it covered up how dangerous the disease is.”

US President Donald Trump last week suspended US funding of the WHO, accusing the UN agency of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the outbreak. WHO officials have denied this and China has said it has been transparent and open.

Pompeo said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus failed to use his ability “to go public” when a member state failed to follow the rules. He said the WHO had an obligation to ensure safety standards were observed in virology labs in Wuhan and its director-general had “enormous authority with respect to nations that do not comply”.

Pompeo repeated allegations that China is exploiting the world’s focus on the pandemic with “provocative behaviour” to erode autonomy in Hong Kong, exert military pressure on Taiwan and coerce neighbours in the South China Sea. “The US strongly opposes China’s bullying, we hope other nations will hold them to account,” he said.

China’s foreign ministry denied the US allegations on Thursday. “One or two people in the US are confusing right and wrong and sowing discord on these issues. These schemes will not prevail,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.