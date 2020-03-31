World / Americas

New York governor Cuomo’s CNN anchor brother has Covid-19

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, brother of widely acclaimed New York governor Andrew Cuomo, is ‘quarantined in his basement’

31 March 2020 - 18:33 Nathan Layne and Maria Caspani
New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SANITAGO FELIPE
Wilton/New York — New York governor Andrew Cuomo, widely acclaimed for his leadership and approach as his state remains an epicentre of Covid-19 in the US, has said his brother Chris Cuomo, a leading CNN anchor, has tested positive for the coronavirus, as cases in the state continue to climb rapidly and deaths rise past the 1,500 mark.

“My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning. He is going to be fine, he’s young, strong — not as strong as he thinks ... but he will be fine,” Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus.

“I spoke to him this morning and he is going to be quarantined in his basement.”

The personal disclosure came after Cuomo said New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising to 1,550 from 1,218.

“The virus is more powerful, more dangerous than we expected,” Cuomo told a daily news briefing. “We’re still going up the mountain, the main battle is on top of the mountain.” 

Reuters

