Japan takes flak for tardy coronavirus response as infections rocket

Tokyo — Japan is emerging as one of the riskiest places for the spread of the coronavirus, prompting criticism that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has misfired on its policies to block the outbreak.

The number of infections in Japan has more than doubled in the past week to 74, rivalling Singapore as the country outside mainland China with the most cases. The government is being faulted for being too slow to bar visitors from China and too lax in its quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where infections surged during two weeks docked in Yokohama.

While the hundreds of cases aboard the ship have grabbed the world’s attention, they are not counted among Japan’s total. What appears to be more troublesome is that Japan is starting to see a surge in cases in multiple areas across the country — sometimes with little to link the outbreaks.

Adding to the worry is that passengers began leaving the quarantined vessel on Wednesday amid the concern some might later test positive and take the virus to more parts of Japan. The situation is growing more alarming as Japan’s elderly population and work ethic present high-risk scenarios for the outbreak’s spread.

“The Japanese government’s decision to wait for the China-friendly WHO to make its much-delayed declaration of a global health emergency led to the first cases of domestic person-to-person transmission and tarnished the country’s international reputation,” Richard Koo, chief economist at Nomura Research Institute, wrote in a report.

Falling into recession

“The coronavirus will probably cause a substantial amount of economic damage in Japan,” Koo wrote. The Abe administration, he says, “managed to completely drop the ball on this issue.”

A Bloomberg survey released on Wednesday showed that economists see Japan falling into recession as the coronavirus pummels an economy already weakened by a sales tax hike.

While a handful of the cases in the country are evacuees from Hubei province, most are Japan residents, many with no history of travelling to China. Among those have been several taxi drivers, suspected of having extensive interactions with the public before their diagnoses.

A party on board a pleasure boat for a group of taxi drivers is believed to be at the heart of one cluster of cases in Tokyo, spreading to at least 11 people. Among those infected was the mother-in-law of one of the drivers, who became Japan’s only confirmed domestic death from the virus to date.

Health experts warn that the countries with the greatest public risks for the virus are poor states with few resources to fight the disease, such as China’s neighbour North Korea. Developed states with advanced health care systems such as Japan are best suited to treat patients and conduct tests to find those infected.

As the threat of the coronavirus became apparent in January, Japan’s stance of rejecting travel bans for Chinese tourists stood in stark contrast to nations such as Australia, which barred entry. Chinese tourism to Japan hit a January record high, with Tokyo’s travel curbs only taking effect on February 1. And while businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore implemented work-from-home experiments on a scale never before seen, Abe merely acknowledged telework as “one effective strategy”.