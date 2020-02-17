Number of new coronavirus cases in Hubei rises after two days of falls

Nearly 90% of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, a city of 11-million people where the virus is believed to have originated at a market illegally trading wildlife late last year.

Across mainland China, officials said the total number of cases rose by 2,048 to 70,548, with 1,770 deaths.

Chinese health officials said on Sunday two days of falls in the number of new confirmed cases showed their efforts to halt the spread of the virus were bearing fruit, though international experts say it is too early to tell whether the epidemic has peaked. Of the more than 70,000 cases in mainland China, 10,844 people have been treated and released from hospital.

Outside China, more than 500 cases have been confirmed, mostly of people who travelled from Chinese cities, with five deaths.

Restrictions were tightened further in Hubei on Sunday with vehicles, apart from essential services, banned from the roads and companies told to stay shut until further notice.

Recession fears

Across China many factories remain closed after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, disrupting supply chains worldwide.

China’s central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday, a move expected to pave the way for a reduction in the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday, to lower borrowing costs for companies hit by the virus.

Beijing also announced plans on Sunday to roll out targeted and phased tax and fee cuts to help relieve difficulties for businesses.

Even so, many economists expect China’s economic growth to slow and ratings agency Moody’s revised downward its 2020 GDP growth forecasts for China to 5.2% on Monday. That compares with the 5.7% growth China would need this year to meet its long-term goal of doubling GDP over the decade to 2020, according to a government economist.