3,700 people stuck on cruise ship for two weeks due to virus

British passenger David Abel said all passengers were confined to their cabins on Wednesday morning, with staff delivering food room-by-room. “The challenging situation for me is that I’m an insulin-dependent diabetic,” Abel said in a video taken in his cabin and posted to his Facebook page, adding that regular and timed food intake was a key part of managing his condition.

“We don’t have a choice in what we can eat; the announcement recently was that they’re starting on the bottom deck and working their way up — I’m on the ninth deck. This is not a good situation for me as a diabetic and I’m certain that there are many, many more diabetics on the ship.”

Another passenger tweeted that he was “hearing from many sides that people are troubled and uneasy”.

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the virus. The man disembarked in Kagoshima in Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on January 22, where he joined a bus tour, local media reported.

Everyone on board on the ship since Monday has received initial health screening, Kato said on Wednesday, a process that identified 273 people for testing. Of that smaller group, 31 results had been received so far, revealing the 10 confirmed cases.

Kato said that officials will continue to monitor the remaining passengers and crew for the potential development of symptoms, suggesting that more test samples could be taken.

None of the 10 infected people — three each from Japan and Hong Kong, two Australians, one American and one Filipino crew member — had severe symptoms, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Free trip

In an effort to soothe quarantined passengers, Carnival’s Princess Cruises said they would receive free internet and phone services “to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable”.

The ship would go out to sea to perform “normal marine operations”, it added, including the production of fresh water, before receiving food and other supplies from Yokohama.

Carnival, which has cancelled another two cruises due to depart from Japan this week, said that passengers on the Diamond Princess would receive both a full refund and a future cruise credit.

Not all passengers were overly concerned about the major change to the itinerary. American Ashley Rhodes-Courter posted a text message exchange on Instagram with her parents, Gay and Phil Courter, who are on board the ship. The couple joked that “the food is great, the staff is in good spirits and we’re all in the same boat ... Plus they have not run out of some great Pinot Noir.”

