JSE set for another day of gains

Global markets are welcoming the prospect of Chinese stimulus, and have been recovering this week after a sharp sell-off due to the coronavirus

05 February 2020 - 11:02 karl gernetzky
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
The JSE was on track for a second day of gains on Wednesday morning, with global markets mostly higher as market concerns over the coronavirus cooled.

Chinese authorities announced a series of measures this week to inject liquidity into the market, and there is the hope that further stimulus may be forthcoming.

Markets seem to be betting that the economic and health effects of the virus will be short-lived, but there is no clear evidence of this, Oanda senor market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

No amount of stimulus packages will work if citizens stop consuming goods and services and stay at home and hoard their money. Just ask Japan,” Halley said.

At 10.20am the all share was up 0.31% to 56,994.49 points while the top 40 had gained 0.4%. Banks were up 1.17% and financials 0.58%. Platinum miners gave back 0.91%.

Gold was flat at $1,554/oz while platinum had risen 0.15% to $963.49. Brent crude was 1.58% higher at $54.64 a barrel.

The rand had fallen 0.26% to R14.8138/$, 0.33% to R16.3589/€ and 0.42% to R19.32240/£. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand tracks global market recovery

Asian markets are recovering from recent losses prompted by the coronavirus, as the rand is on track for a second session of gains
1 day ago

More turbulence in store after rand breaks through R15/$

Currency falls ahead of a decisive month and as coronavirus fear plays havoc with markets worldwide
2 days ago

Fuel prices to fall slightly in February on lower crude prices

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China has reduced economic activity in that country, resulting in lower oil prices
1 day ago

