Coronavirus could present buying opportunities in the future Deon Gouws of Credo says markets tend to overreact, even though outbreaks of deadly viruses are usually contained

The coronavirus, which is weighing on financial markets and specific sectors of the Chinese travel and leisure market, may present investors with buying opportunities if authorities prevent the virus from spreading and a vaccine is speedily distributed.

This is according to Credo Wealth’s chief investment officer, Deon Gouws, who has compared the effect of the virus on financial markets to previous outbreaks, including much deadlier infections, like Ebola.