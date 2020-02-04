Africa’s chances of a coronavirus outbreak extremely high, says WHO

Early detection was vital to contain the virus and prevent a large number of cases that would overwhelm weak health systems, said WHO Africa head of emergency preparedness Ambrose Talisuna.

African countries are moving rapidly to develop their own capacity to test for the novel coronavirus, said WHO programme manager for emergency operations in Africa Michel Yao. SA’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases and Senegal’s Institut Pasteur are the only referral laboratories on the continent, and have been testing for other countries, but on Tuesday four more countries reported they could do tests themselves: Ghana, Madagascar, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

“By the end of the week, we expect that an additional 24 countries will receive the reagents needed to conduct the tests and will have the test running,” said Yao.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms. While it appears many of the cases reported outside China are mild, it can cause severe breathing problems, organ failure or death.

China said on Monday that it had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the new virus, known as 2019-nCov, more than three times the 4,400 cases reported last week. Altogether 153 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in 23 countries other than China by Monday, according to the WHO.