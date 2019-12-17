World

Asia to drive coal demand despite climate concerns, says IEA report

The world will face a significant challenge in meeting pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

17 December 2019 - 22:20 Will Mathis
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TAYLOR WEIDMAN
London — Coal consumption is set to rise in the coming years as growing demand for electricity in developing countries outpaces a shift to cleaner sources of electricity in industrialised nations.

While use of the most polluting fossil fuel had a historic dip in 2019, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects steady increases in the next five years. That means the world will face a significant challenge in meeting pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

“There are few signs of change,” the agency wrote in its annual coal report released in Paris on Tuesday. “Despite all the policy changes and announcements, our forecast is very similar to those we have made over the past few years.”

While 2019 is on track for biggest decline ever for coal power, that is mostly due to high growth in hydroelectricity and relatively low electricity demand in India and China, said Carlos Fernandez Alvarez, senior energy analyst at the Paris-based IEA.

Despite the drop, global coal consumption is likely to rise over the coming years, driven by demand in India, China and Southeast Asia. Power generation from coal rose almost 2% in 2018 to reach an all-time high, remaining the world’s largest source of electricity.

The outlook for coal comes in spite of waning demand in industrialised nations. Europe has set a goal of zeroing out carbon pollution by the middle of the century, which would mean drastic reductions for coal. In the US, competition from natural gas has cut into demand for coal, despite President Donald Trump’s vows to revive the industry.

The story is different in Asia, which will more than make up for reductions elsewhere. India, with a population of more than 1.3-billion, will see coal generation increase by 4.6% a year through 2024 to help power its growing economy. In Southeast Asia coal demand will grow more than 5% annually. China, which accounts for almost half the world’s consumption, will also have modest growth with usage peaking in 2022.

“How we address this issue in Asia is critical for the long-term success of any global efforts to reduce emissions,” Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, wrote in a foreword to the report.

Any new coal plants added to meet the growing power demand in these countries will likely be in use for decades. Even as China’s coal consumption slows and then declines after 2022, emissions from the fuel would need to rapidly decline in order to meet climate targets.

Under current policies, the world is set to warm almost 3°C by the end of the century. That is double the rate scientists say is needed to constrain the worst impacts of climate change. To prevent those increases, it would be necessary to use technology that captures and stores carbon as it is  emitted from power plants, the IEA said. But the technology is expensive and untested at scale. With coal here to stay, it may be the only option to reduce emissions.

Bloomberg 

Sasol feels the heat on climate change

Other sustainability issues are also finally on the energy giant’s radar
1 week ago

Carbon emissions hit record due to more gas — and despite less coal

A 2019 Global Carbon Project attributes the rise to ‘robust growth’ in natural gas and oil, which offset significant falls in coal use
1 week ago

Drop in coal demand for power forecast to be offset by rising industrial needs

Largest decline in coal-fired generation on record predicted in report, the result of falling output at power plants in Europe and the US, writes ...
2 weeks ago

Courting Africa as energy trade shifts

Continent a buyer and seller in eyes of big commodities players
2 weeks ago

