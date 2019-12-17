Mantashe hits back at criticism of inaction over energy crisis
The minister says he will not move haphazardly to solve the energy supply crunch and that renewable energy ‘is not the only story in town’
17 December 2019 - 12:44
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has hit back at criticism that he should be fired over his inaction in solving SA’s energy crisis.
“Those who are shouting at us that we must do things haphazardly actually wanting to cause chaos in the economy and the society. We must resist that,” Mantashe said in his opening remarks at the launch of the International Energy Agency’s coal 2019 report on Tuesday.
