Eskom applies for emission exemption at Medupi and Matimba power plants

Eskom, SA’s biggest polluter, has asked for more emission exemptions at two of its biggest plants, a request that will increase environmental protests against the state-owned utility while it is under fire for power cuts.

Eskom, struggling to pay its costs and R454bn in debt, has applied to the environment ministry to delay complying with sulphur dioxide emission limits at its Medupi coal-fired plant by five years. It is also seeking permission to not install emission-reduction equipment at its Matimba plant at all, saying it is not cost-effective.

Emissions of particulate matter, which cause respiratory disease, are already at a 20-year high because equipment at the utility’s Kendal plant was damaged during a strike. While independent studies allege that Eskom’s pollution kills about 2,000 people a year, the company puts the number at 320. Environmentalists have taken the government to court for failing to rein in emissions from the utility.

“The exemptions sought by Eskom for just these two power plants would cause an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 premature deaths over the remaining life of the plants, a health burden and economic burden that far exceeds the costs of the equipment required to comply with the standards,” said Finland-based Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

In addition to respiratory problems, sulphur dioxide has been linked to low birth weight and causes acid rain.