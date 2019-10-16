Turkey’s Erdogan attacks ‘ugly’ US charges against Halkbank

Ceylanpinar — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rebuffed international pressure to curb Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria on Wednesday and attacked as “ugly” a decision by US prosecutors to file criminal charges against state-owned bank Halkbank.

Erdogan vowed Turkey’s operation — which has been facilitated by the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria — would continue.

The only way to solve Syria’s problems, Erdogan told parliament, was for the Kurdish forces to “lay down their arms, destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated (in northern Syria)”.

Erdogan again insisted there would be no ceasefire, and said he might call off a visit to the US in November because of the “very big disrespect” shown by US politicians.

He lashed out at the “ugly” US criminal charges against Halkbank, and a senior minister said later Turkey would retaliate.

US prosecutors on Tuesday charged the state-owned lender with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade US sanctions on Iran. In response, Halkbank’s shares plunged as much as 7% on Wednesday despite a new ban on short selling.

The indictment came a day after the US imposed sanctions on Turkish officials, hiked tariffs and halted trade talks in an effort to persuade Turkey to stop attacks against the Kurdish YPG militia in northeastern Syria.

Clashes have continued across the region, with Kurdish fighters in the border town of Ras al-Ain burning tyres in a bid to blind Ankara’s fighter jets and digging in against a ground offensive by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels.

“We are fully prepared to wage battles,” an official from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said. “The real battle has yet to start.” Having struck a deal with Damascus over the weekend, Kurdish forces have joined with Syrian troops to take an abandoned US base between Kobani and Ain Issa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Turkish operation, now in its second week, has triggered a flurry of diplomacy among major powers.

Nato allies

Trump sent Vice-President Mike Pence along with his top diplomat secretary of state Mike Pompeo to Turkey amid the greatest crisis in relations for decades between the Nato allies, with talks due in Ankara early Thursday.

Pence’s office said the US would pursue “punishing economic sanctions” unless there was “an immediate ceasefire”.