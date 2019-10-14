Russian-backed Syrian forces deployed to confront Turkish offensive

Syrian state media reported that troops had already entered Tel Tamer, a town on the strategically important M4 highway that runs east-west about 30km south of the frontier with Turkey.

State television later showed residents welcoming Syrian forces into the town of Ain Issa, which lies on another part of the highway, hundreds of miles away.

Ain Issa commands the northern approaches to Raqqa, former capital of the Islamic State “caliphate”, which Kurdish fighters recaptured from the militants two years ago in one of the biggest victories of a US-led campaign.

Much of the M4 skirts the southern fringe of territory where Turkey aims to set up a “safe zone” inside Syria. Turkey said it had seized part of the highway. An official of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said clashes were ongoing.

US strategy

The swift Syrian government deployments underscored how suddenly the strategy the US had pursued in Syria for the past five years had dissolved. Washington confirmed on Sunday it was pulling out its entire force of 1,000 troops which had provided air support, ground assistance and training for Syrian Kurds against Islamic State since 2014.

A US official said on Monday a diplomatic team working to help stabilise territory captured from Islamic State had already pulled out. US troops were still on the ground but early phases of their withdrawal had started, the official said.

Two other US officials have said the bulk of the US pullout could be completed within days.

Sunday’s announcement of the US retreat came just a week after Trump gave what the Kurds consider the go-ahead for Turkey to attack, by shifting US troops out of the way.

Thousands of fighters from a Kurdish-led force have died since 2014 battling Islamic State in partnership with the US, a strategy the Trump administration had continued after inheriting it from his predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump says he aims to extract the US from “endless” wars in the Middle East.

“After the Americans abandoned the region and gave the green light for the Turkish attack, we were forced to explore another option, which is talks with Damascus and Moscow to find a way out and thwart these Turkish attacks,” senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd said. Jia Kurd described the new arrangement with Assad’s forces as a “preliminary military agreement”, and said political aspects would be discussed later.

It remains to be seen how the Kurds will be treated now that they have invited government troops into their region. Kurdish fighters began carving out autonomous rule in Syria's northeast early in its eight-year-old war, benefiting from diversions of Assad’s military to fight rebels and militants elsewhere.

Assad aims to restore his government’s authority across all of the country.

Another senior Kurdish politician, Aldar Xelil, called the pact with Damascus “an emergency measure”. “The priority now is protecting the border's security from the Turkish danger.”

New front

Ankara says it aims to defeat the Kurdish YPG militia which it views as a terrorist group because of its links to Kurdish separatists in Turkey. A “safe zone” would be set up in Syria to resettle refugees, 3.6-million of whom are in Turkey.

“We are determined to continue the operation until the end, without paying attention to threats,” Erdogan said in a speech during a visit to Azerbaijan. “Our battle will continue until ultimate victory is achieved.”

The US exit leaves Turkey and Russia, as well as Iran, Assad's main Middle East ally, as Syria's undisputed foreign power brokers. Ankara and Moscow both predicted they would avoid conflict in Syria, even as the front line between them will now spread across the breadth of the country.

“There are many rumours at the moment. However, especially through the embassy and with the positive approach of Russia in Kobani, it appears there won't be any issues,” Erdogan said when asked about the prospect of confrontation with Russia. Kobani, on the Turkish border, is one of the first Kurdish-held cities where reports emerged of possible Syrian government deployment.