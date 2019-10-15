Lira actually improves as US sanctions on Turkey achieve little

Ankara/Washington — Turkey ignored new sanctions from the US to press on with its assault on northern Syria on Tuesday, while the Russia-backed Syrian army entered one of the most hotly contested cities, filling a void created by US President Donald Trump’s abrupt retreat.

A week after reversing US policy and moving troops out of the way to allow Turkey to attack Washington’s allies in northern Syria, Trump announced a package of sanctions to punish Turkey. But financial markets shrugged off the announcement, and Trump’s critics said the moves were too feeble to have an impact. The Turkish lira actually went up, with traders noting Trump had spared Turkish banks from punishment.

Trump’s unexpected decision to withhold protection from Syria’s Kurds after a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan a week ago swiftly up-ended five years of US policy in the Middle East, giving a free hand to Washington’s adversaries in the world’s deadliest ongoing war.

The US announced on Sunday that it was withdrawing its entire force of 1,000 troops. Its former Kurdish allies immediately forged a new alliance with the Russia-backed Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad, inviting the army into towns across the breadth of Kurdish-held territory.

Troops enter Manbij

One of the most important flashpoints is the city of Manbij, west of the Euphrates river, which Turkey has vowed to capture. The area had been patrolled jointly by US and Turkish forces under a deal aiming to persuade Turkey not to invade.

The Russian-backed Syrian forces appear to have moved swiftly to fill the void left by departing Americans. State television broadcast footage of what it said was government troops entering the city on Tuesday. A resident inside the city told Reuters that the Syrian troops were on its outskirts.

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters said they would continue their advance towards Manbij, and said the troops that had entered were mostly Kurdish fighters now allied to the government.

On Tuesday morning, a Reuters cameraman on the Turkish frontier reported heavy bombardment of the Syrian border town of Ras al Ain, where a spokesperson for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that a fierce battle was taking place.

Sanctions announcement ‘falls very short’

Trump has defended his reversal of US policy as part of a plan to withdraw the US from “endless” wars in the Middle East. But his critics, including senior figures in his own Republican party, have cast it as a betrayal of the Kurds, loyal allies who lost thousands of fighters in battle against Islamic State (IS) with Washington’s support.