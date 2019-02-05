US-China tariff hike will trigger downturn, says UN

Geneva — A US plan to hike tariffs on China in March could trigger an economic downturn and let other countries take over about $200bn of China's exports, a study by the UN trade and development agency Unctad says.

The US levied additional duties of 10% to 25% on $250bn of Chinese goods last year as punishment for what it called unfair trade practices, and the 10% tariffs are set to climb to 25% unless there is significant headway on a trade deal by March 1.

"The implications are going to be massive," Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of international trade at Unctad, told a news conference. "The implications for the entire international trading system will be significantly negative."

She said the US tariff hike and a retaliatory move by China would trigger an economic downturn due to instability in commodities and financial markets, while company moves to adapt would put pressure on global growth.