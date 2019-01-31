Trump upbeat on China trade talks but wants to meet Xi to seal deal

Washington — US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.

The US and China opened a pivotal round of talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China’s intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Chinese vice-premier Liu He at the White House as talks conclude on Thursday.

“China’s top trade negotiators are in the US meeting with our representatives,” Trump said on Twitter. “Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.”

Chinese trade negotiators proposed a meeting between Trump and Xi in China next month, The Wall Street Journal reported. The White House did not immediately comment on the report or say when the meeting would take place.

Trump said negotiators are working to complete a deal, leaving “NOTHING unresolved on the table” before the March 1 deadline to increase tariffs on Chinese goods.