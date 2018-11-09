Fortune magazine sold to Thai investor for $150m

Geneva — Meredith Corp agreed to sell Fortune magazine and its related businesses for $150m, furthering the company’s efforts to shed the news-focused brands it acquired in buying Time.

The buyer is Thai businessperson Chatchaval Jiaravanon, an owner of the Charoen Pokphand Group conglomerate, Meredith said in a statement Friday. He will own Fortune in a personal capacity, continuing a growing trend of wealthy investors snapping up venerable journalism outlets. Meredith sold Time magazine in September to Salesforce.com founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, for $190m.

“Our vision is to establish Fortune as the world’s leading business media brand, with an always-on reach and global relevance,”