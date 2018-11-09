World

Fortune magazine sold to Thai investor for $150m

09 November 2018 - 18:13
A general view of atmosphere during the FORTUNE Breakfast and Conversation with Steven Rattner at Time & Life Building on November 18, 2009 in New York City. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ NEILSON BARNARD
A general view of atmosphere during the FORTUNE Breakfast and Conversation with Steven Rattner at Time & Life Building on November 18, 2009 in New York City. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ NEILSON BARNARD

Geneva — Meredith Corp agreed to sell Fortune magazine and its related businesses for $150m, furthering the company’s efforts to shed the news-focused brands it acquired in buying Time.

The buyer is Thai businessperson Chatchaval Jiaravanon, an owner of the Charoen Pokphand Group conglomerate, Meredith said in a statement Friday. He will own Fortune in a personal capacity, continuing a growing trend of wealthy investors snapping up venerable journalism outlets. Meredith sold Time magazine in September to Salesforce.com founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, for $190m.

“Our vision is to establish Fortune as the world’s leading business media brand, with an always-on reach and global relevance,”

Jiaravanon said in the statement.

Fortune was founded in 1930 during the Great Depression — a few years after sister publication Time — and its Fortune 500 ranking of corporations became synonymous with big business. Fortune competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg LP, in providing financial news and information.

Alan Murray will continue to lead Fortune as president and CEO, with Clifton Leaf remaining editor in chief.

Iowa-based Meredith bought Time earlier in 2018, saying it would sell the company’s news and sports brands, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated and Money, to focus on female-targeted lifestyle titles that fit better with Meredith’s existing magazine stable. The company said it would use the Fortune proceeds to pay down debt.

Bloomberg

