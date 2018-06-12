Chocolate producers look elsewhere for profit as those with a sweet tooth think twice

London — From cannabis to quinoa, ruby to low-sugar: this is not your grandmother’s chocolate.

With the market for traditional sweets in developed countries flagging as consumers shun sugary items for healthier treats, food companies are trying to make chocolate more appealing. Their tactics include gimmicks like Ritter Sport’s hemp-infused Chocolate and Grass bars (they don’t get you high), new flavours and colours as well as formulas that cut down on sugar.

Some chocolatiers are even diversifying away from chocolate. Hershey, which began selling its classic bar 120 years ago, is moving into popcorn and potato chips, while Mars said in November that it would buy a stake in health snack firm Kind. Just two months later, Nestle agreed to sell its US confectionery unit amid falling revenue and a focus on products such as coffee and water.

"Sugar is portrayed as the new tobacco," said Eric Bergman, a commodities broker at Jenkins Sugar. "Consumers are now shifting away from the iconic, sugar-filled chocolate brands that we know and into healthier foods. The largest chocolate companies have followed suit and they are transitioning from chocolate companies into snack companies."

While lower cocoa prices helped improve demand more recently, there’s a growing push to discourage consumption of sugar, which makes up almost half of an average chocolate bar. Advocacy groups are urging people to cut back and governments are taxing sugary drinks.