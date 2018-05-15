World

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations is leaving Hungary

15 May 2018 - 09:31 Marton Dunai
George Soros. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Budapest — George Soros’s Open Society Foundations will close its office in Budapest and move to the German capital of Berlin, the organisation said on Tuesday, leaving what it called an increasingly repressive political and legal environment.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier, for a host of ills and is planning to tighten a crackdown on nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) under legislation dubbed the "Stop Soros" bill.

"The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work, and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the EU," Open Society Foundations president Patrick Gaspard said.

A senior minister in Orban’s new government said on Monday that Hungary would tighten the bill on NGOs following the ruling party’s big election victory in April, a move likely to dismay the European Union and rights groups.

Open Society said it would continue to support the work of civil society groups in Hungary on issues such as human rights, arts and culture, media freedom, transparency, education and healthcare.

It said it would "pursue all available legal avenues to defend the fundamental rights that are threatened by the legislation".

The bill would allow the interior minister to ban any NGOs active in the immigration field deemed to pose a "national security risk". It would also impose a 25% tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration.

Reuters

Social media ‘a menace to society’

Facebook creates ‘bright dings of pseudo-pleasure’ says the man who created the social network’s famous ‘like’ button, ...
Features
1 month ago

Hungarian nationalist party threatens crackdown after poll win

The win could embolden right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party to put more muscle into European alliance against EU migration policies
World
1 month ago

MICHEL PIREU: The gorilla in the room is that the market is right all the time

When you start believing you can beat the herd or you are contrarian it’s time to think again
Opinion
1 month ago

