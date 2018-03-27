Land decay to displace tens of millions, global survey warns

Yet less than a quarter of land has managed to escape "substantial impacts" of human activity — primarily because it is found in inhospitable parts of the world. And even this small repository is projected to shrink to less than 10% in just 30 years’ time.

"People are pushing into those frontiers," said Bob Scholes of the University of the Witwatersrand, a co-author of the paper. "One of the consequences of global warming is that we are moving agriculture into areas" such as the icy, sub-arctic Boreal region, he told AFP.

"Tropical rainforests historically have had low human populations because it’s hard to get in there — we are now building roads into them, we are putting agriculture into them," Scholes said. "In the extreme desert areas we are finding deep aquifers, and we’re pumping up, unsustainably, ancient water resources to irrigate."

By 2014, more than 1.5-billion hectares of natural ecosystems had been converted to croplands, said the analysis. Crop and grazing lands now cover more than a third of the Earth’s land surface. This means not only a loss of soil, but also populations of wild plants and animals, and forests that suck up planet-warming carbon dioxide and produce oxygen.

The cost of land degradation

The IPBES assessment took 100 volunteer experts from around the globe three years to compile, analysing all the available scientific data. The end product covers the entirety of Earth’s land, as well as the lakes and rivers it supports.

The analysis estimated that land degradation cost the equivalent of 10% of global economic output in 2010. Degraded land yields less, and polluted water has to be purified at high cost. "If we did not have land degradation across the world our economy would be 10% stronger," Watson elaborated. "This is a major economic issue for the world."

The report identified land degradation as a major contributor to climate change. Deforestation alone contributes to about 10% of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, and by releasing carbon once locked in the soil, land decay was responsible for global emissions of up to 4.4-billion tonnes of carbon dioxide a year between 2000 and 2009.

In 30 years from now, an estimated 4-billion people — about 40% of the projected population by then — will live in "dry land" areas, arid and semi-arid places with low agriculture productivity, said the report. Today, the number is just more than 3-billion.

"Implementing the right actions to combat land degradation can transform the lives of millions of people across the planet, but this will become more difficult and more costly the longer we take to act," concluded Watson.

The land report, which cost about $1m to prepare, is meant to inform government policy-making. It was approved by government envoys at a week-long meeting of the 129-member IPBES in Medellín.

AFP